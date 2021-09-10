Leeds Transfer News: Big-money signing has proved to be a "mistake"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds presenter Joe Wainman reckons that signing Helder Costa was a mistake from Marcelo Bielsa.

What happened with Costa this summer?

Following months of speculation surrounding his Elland Road future, the Portugal international was finally allowed to leave on deadline day.

Costa played the final 21 minutes of Leeds' opening day defeat at Manchester United but was then an unused substitute for the next two matches.

Clearly not in Bielsa's plans, epitomised by Dan James's arrival, the former Wolves attacker made the switch to Valencia on a season-long loan.

What has Wainman said about Costa?

Wainman was left far from impressed with Costa's short career at Leeds and admitted that it was the right time for him to be loaned out.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It was quite a high price. People will say 'he was part of the Championship winning squad', but I can't remember any decent game.

"He never fulfilled his potential at Leeds and never warranted his price. It does go down as a mistake. He seemed to lose confidence and never seemed up for the battle.

"I think it was the right move and time for him to get a fresh start."

Was it the right decision for Leeds to let Costa move on?

Despite spending just over two years at Elland Road, Costa still racked up 71 appearances in all competitions and was a regular for large parts of his Leeds career.

However, Costa's goal and assist return was never quite at the level of the likes of Jack Harrison or Raphinha, contributing to only six goals in the Premier League last season and half of those came in Leeds' opening two league fixtures.

Costa clearly wasn't in Bielsa's thinking this season and the addition of James from Manchester United will have only pushed him further down the pecking order, so moving him on was probably the best outcome for all parties.

His move to Spain is only a loan deal, but it's likely that he's played his final game for the Yorkshire giants.

