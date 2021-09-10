Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The revamped version of the Turnbuckle Talk Podcast returned for its second episode this week, with GiveMeSport Lead WWE writer Louis Dangoor and special guest Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful sitting down to talk about the biggest talking points in what has been a history-making week for professional wrestling.

The boys sit down to discuss talk about Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole's AEW debuts and what they could mean for the future of wrestling, what the future holds for Kevin Owens with reports that his WWE deal is up in January 2022, a health update on Triple H and more.

They also discuss this month's All Out pay-per-view event, and what it was like for Sean to be in attendance for the show in Chicago.

On the show, Louis and Alex also the signing of Gable Steveson to WWE, what the future could hold for him, how WWE should handle his debut, his training and much more.

