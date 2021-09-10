Rangers latest news: Big Ibrox expectation didn't happen this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is shocked that Rangers managed to keep hold of Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos despite continued interest during the transfer window.

What's the latest news involving the trio?

Rangers secured their 55th Scottish top flight title - and first for a decade - last season and it led to interest in a host of the Glasgow side's key players.

Finland international Kamara has confirmed feelers were put out by clubs from numerous countries as they looked to negotiate a switch.

West Ham United made an enquiry for the 25-year-old's services soon after the transfer window opened, while Premier League new-boys Watford were also keen on the defensive midfielder ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Arsenal considered a move after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portugal international Ruben Neves and reports suggest the Gunners offered the ace a five-year contract as they looked to get the deal over the line.

Kamara has insisted that he is committed to Rangers, who have opened talks over a new contract as his current deal expires in 2023, despite summer interest also coming from Aston Villa, Brentford and Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kiev.

Enter Giveaway

Leeds United have been long-term admirers of Kent and, having seen a £10million bid rejected 13 months ago, the Premier League side were linked with another move which failed to materialise.

Antena 1, via Glasgow Live, claim striker Morelos agreed terms on a move to Portuguese side Porto but Rangers held firm.

The Football Terrace: Ranking the best and worst football transfers this summer! How did your team do?

What has Dean Jones said about the trio?

Transfer guru Jones admits it was expected that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would see at least one of Kamara, Kent and Morelos depart Ibrox before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of last month.

He told GMS: "I think it's big for the supporters and I think it's big for the feeling of the side as well.

"There was a big expectation that at least a couple of those guys would go and I was told that from the start of the transfer window."

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

How have the Rangers trio performed this season?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the start of the campaign, Kamara has made six appearances so far and claimed an assist in the Scottish Premiership win over Ross County.

Kent has registered two assists in seven outings and Morelos, who has been involved in the same number of fixtures, has found the back of the net three times.

News Now - Sport News