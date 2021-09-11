Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong.

The Portuguese legend is just five months away from his 37th birthday but remains one of the very best players in the world.

He's set to make his second Manchester United debut on Saturday against Newcastle and he's expected to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Ronaldo is proving that age is just a number but he isn't the only player in world football aged 35 or over that is still at the top of their game.

Goal have named the best XI of players in the second half of their 30s and it's stacked with talent.

View the XI below...

GK: Manuel Neuer | 35 years old

Considered one of the best goalkeepers in history, Neuer is still Bayern Munich and Germany's number one.

RB: Dani Alves | 38 years old

Alves quit Sao Paulo earlier this week over a wage dispute. The Brazilian is still good enough to pay for Brazil and could target a return to Europe.

CB: Sergio Ramos | 35 years old

Ramos had a frustrating 2020/21 campaign which was ravaged with injury. When fully fit, he remains one of the best centre-backs in world football.

CB: Thiago Silva | 36 years old

Silva is just a few weeks away from his 37th birthday but is still performing at a very high level with Chelsea. He helped the club to the Champions League title earlier this year.

LB: Aleksandar Kolarov | 35 years old

Kolarov is still at a top club at Inter Milan but is now only a back-up.

CDM: Fernandinho | 36 years old

Pep Guardiola was desperate for Fernandinho to extend his stay at Manchester City beyond this summer and he got his wish, with the Brazilian penning a one-year extension.

CM: Luka Modric | 36 years old

The definition of a legend, Modric is still one of the first names on the teamsheet for Real Madrid.

CM: David Silva | 35 years old

A wizard with the ball at his feet, Silva scored twice and recorded five assists in his first campaign at Real Sociedad.

LW: Franck Ribery | 38 years old

Ribery is still playing in Serie A with newly-promoted Salernitana.

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo | 36 years old

Does he need any introduction? Ronaldo is one of the best players ever and he's still performing at an extraordinary level every week.

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 39 years old

Zlatan scored 15 goals in 19 Serie A games in 2020/21. He turns 40 next month but continues to thrive at the highest level.

What an XI that is. Despite their age, they would give a very good account for themselves if they were participating together in the Champions League.

Players that are still going strong but didn't make the starting lineup include Samir Handanovic, Giorgio Chiellini, Joao Moutinho, Edin Dzeko, Jesus Navas, James Milner and Burak Yilmaz.

