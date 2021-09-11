Man United news: Joleon Lescott expects "exceptional talent" to shine at Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joleon Lescott expects Jadon Sancho to flourish at Manchester United after securing his big-money move to the club earlier this summer.

What did Lescott say about Sancho?

Sancho was a major hit in the Bundesliga during his four-year stay at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists for the German club.

He is now back in Manchester, and Lescott believes that the England international will come good once he settles into life at Old Trafford.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don’t think we should be in a rush to analyse Jadon Sancho’s performances or his impact at the moment. I think, when it’s all said and done, and when he chooses to leave United, I think we have to look back and say: ‘where did he propel them to?’ And I’m sure they’ll improve with him in the squad and the team. He’s an exceptional talent, so yeah, I’m not overly-concerned with the little impact he’s had so far.

“I’m sure Jadon Sancho will be a massive player for Man United. Hopefully not too big because I don’t want him to propel them above Man City, but with regards to his impact I think we should be judging that when it’s all said and done.”

How has Sancho started at United?

The 21-year-old has not been able to hit the ground running at United so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to ease Sancho into action by handing him cameo appearances off the bench in the opening two games of the season, before the winger got his first start against Wolves prior to the international break.

Sancho did not make the most of his opportunity, though, as he was given a WhoScored game rating of 5.66 - none of his teammates received a lower mark.

Could Sancho kick-start his United career in the Champions League next week?

United will be in European action for the first time this season next week when they take on Swiss outfit Young Boys.

Sancho registered five goal involvements in six Champions League appearances last term, and may fancy his chances of shining in this competition once again this year for his new club.

If he can get on the scoresheet against Young Boys, this could give him confidence to push on and start to show everyone exactly why the Red Devils spent £73m on him back in July.

