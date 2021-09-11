Arsenal latest news: Duo "deserved more respect" after Gunners blocked moves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah "deserved more respect" from Arsenal during the summer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving the duo?

It was reported before the transfer window even opened that Arsenal were willing to sell Maitland-Niles and Nketiah for £20million apiece after the duo, who broke into the first-team squad after coming through the Gunners' academy, fell down the pecking order under boss Mikel Arteta.

Maitland-Niles, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, was linked with another temporary switch at the end of last month, with Premier League rivals Everton looking to do business.

However, Arsenal blocked the switch, which led to Maitland-Niles taking to social media and posting an extraordinary outburst as he pleaded to leave the Emirates Stadium due to not feeling wanted.

Maitland-Niles' public outcry led to the England international, who boasts five caps at senior level, initially being told to train away from the first-team.

The fiasco came after Watford and Southampton had also kept tabs on the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, Nketiah was on Gunners legend Patrick Vieira's wishlist after taking over as the new boss of Crystal Palace during the summer.

However, the Eagles ended up signing Celtic frontman Odsonne Edouard instead as they were only willing to offer half of Arsenal's £20million valuation for Nketiah.

What has Dean Jones said about Maitland-Niles and Nketiah?

Transfer guru Jones believes the situation could have been handled better by Arsenal, although he feels more may have been said behind the scenes.

He told GMS: "From the view of everybody outside of the club, you could say they deserved more respect.

"Inside the club, maybe there is a different feeling with how this actually opened up and perhaps it wasn't quite the way we have all read it from reports and social media."

Is there a route back into Arteta's plans for Maitland-Niles and Nketiah?

Maitland-Niles' plea for a move away from Arsenal came just a matter of days after making his first appearance of the season in the 5-0 thrashing by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

He also came on as a substitute in the Gunners' League Cup second round triumph over West Brom last month.

But ankle problems have resulted in 22-year-old Nketiah being unable to feature since the campaign got underway.

However, with Arsenal struggling so far, Maitland-Niles and Nketiah could unexpectedly work their way back into the first-team picture.

