Joleon Lescott claims current Man City ace is similar to Sergio Aguero

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes that Ferran Torres has similar characteristics to Sergio Aguero.

What did Lescott say about Torres?

With Aguero moving on from City at the end of last season after spending a decade at the club, during which time he scored 260 goals in all competitions, the Premier League champions are looking for someone to replace the Argentine forward.

Lescott feels that Torres, who is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, has comparable attributes to Aguero, which could hold him in good stead to follow in the footsteps of the ex-City striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think he has an instinct similar to Sergio in terms of being willing to just make runs in behind to get in on goal. I think he has a selfish trait about him that wants to score which I think is a good thing for Man City strikers.

“I think Sergio definitely had that where he was just going into games with his mindset as: ‘I have to score today or I want to score today’ and then the team as a collective recognised that if we do our job and Sergio scores you tend to win the games so I think he definitely has that about him.

“He has an instinct that you can’t teach and he has a nous in the box that he doesn’t have to be the stature of an Edin Dzeko to compete. He’s able to find room and find positions where he’s able to execute chances.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Can he really replace Aguero?

It's a big ask.

Aguero is widely regarded as one of the finest forwards to grace the Premier League, and was hugely influential in helping City win five top-flight titles during his time in England.

Torres showed some promising signs in his maiden campaign at City last term, netting 13 goals in 36 appearances for Pep Guardiola's men. However, he still has a long way to go to reach Aguero's level at this stage.

Will Arteta be sacked soon?! Find out all the latest on The Football Terrace...

Can Torres make a major impact in the Champions League this season?

City play their first Champions League game of the season next Wednesday when they host RB Leipzig. Torres scored four goals in six matches for the club in Europe last year, but all of those strikes came in the group stages, and he failed to make an appearance in any of the side's last six knockout games in the competition as they went on to fall at the final hurdle against Chelsea.

He has started this season brightly, though, scoring twice against Arsenal in his most recent outing, and he appears to be starting to establish himself as City's first-choice striker.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

If he can maintain his form, it will be hard for Guardiola to drop him, and Torres could go on to play a decisive role in City's quest for Champions League glory.

BT Sport is the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League football. Watch every game of the 2021/22 competition live on TV, online and on the BT Sport app. For more info, visit btsport.com

News Now - Sport News