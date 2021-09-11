West Brom: 23-year-old tipped to have big season at The Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Hatfield is hopeful that Grady Diangana can rediscover his best form and fire West Brom back to the Premier League.

How has Diangana fared at West Brom?

His first season at the Hawthorns when on loan from West Ham, the attacker scored eight times and added seven assists to help the Baggies finish second and secure promotion on the final day of the 2019-2020 campaign.

However, since making the permanent switch from the Hammers last summer, Diangana has struggled to hit the heights of the previous season.

Muscle problems and a loss of form restricted him to just 20 league appearances in the Premier League, with his impressive opener at Everton last September his only goal contribution.

Diangana has put those injuries behind him to feature in all five of West Brom's Championship fixtures this season but he's yet to score or assist.

What has Hatfield said about Diangana?

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Despite a tricky tough first season as a permanent West Brom player last term, Hatfield has already been encouraged by what he's seen from the youngster and is expecting big things from him.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There have been signs in pre-season and I think he is getting back to the Grady Diangana that we saw with West Brom in the Championship.

Will Arteta be sacked soon?! Find out all the latest on The Football Terrace...

"I'm really excited to see what he does this season; I'm backing him to have a big season for Albion. He will offer plenty of quality going forward, but we all know what he's capable of and if he can get a run of form, he will be a star.

"So, I'm backing him to do well in the Championship and then in the Premier League if he can get them promoted."

What can be expected of Diangana?

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

Injuries certainly didn't help his case last season, but it's clear that the Championship Diangana's level right now.

He was outstanding two years ago in his only previous season at this level, and playing with a talented crop of Baggies players, there's absolutely no reason Hatfield won't be right in his prediction of Diangana producing heroics once again.

News Now - Sport News