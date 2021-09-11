Leeds news: Forgotten 29-year-old could become key Marcelo Bielsa player

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Wainman reckons that Adam Forshaw is almost like a new signing for Leeds.

What is Forshaw's current situation?

It's been almost four years since the midfielder made the £4.5m switch from Middlesbrough when signed by previous manager Thomas Christiansen.

However, an 18-month hip injury sustained before Leeds were promoted back to the Premier League has restricted him to just 53 appearances – with that problem forcing him to miss 71 matches across all competitions.

Remarkably, Forshaw still hasn't featured in the Premier League for Bielsa's side but did make his long-awaited comeback against Crewe in the Carabao Cup last month.

He came through the second-round tie unscathed and has been included in the matchday squad in every league game this season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Wainman said about Forshaw?

Despite the likes of Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, and others clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, Wainman is confident that should the 29-year-old remain fit, his chance will come.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We have to look at Adam Forshaw like a new signing because if he can get anywhere close to where he was, and the fact Bielsa rates him so highly, then if Forshaw is at full fitness, he's going to be starting above anyone.

Will Arteta be sacked soon?! Find out all the latest on The Football Terrace...

"Because previously Forshaw was one of the best players at the football club."

What does the future hold for Forshaw?

Leeds aren't exactly overloaded in the central midfield department, which means opportunities should come for Forshaw.

1 of 12 Did Luke Ayling score on his Premier League debut for Leeds United? Yes No

However, following his horrible luck with injuries, Forshaw's situation is going to have to be monitored before he proves himself and becomes a regular once again.

When fit and available, Forshaw was a starter under Bielsa, albeit in the Championship, and whilst the Premier League is a different animal, Wainman remains confident that the ex-Middlesbrough man will eventually break back into the side providing his hip allows him to.

News Now - Sport News