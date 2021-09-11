Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There’s no loyalty in football these days.

The idea of a one-man club is dying.

Even players who spend their entire career at one club often then have a swan-song in the final few years of their career in pastures new.

Even Lionel Messi, who looked to be the ultimate one-club man, couldn’t spend his entire career at Barcelona.

But some players are far less loyal than Messi.

Signing for a new club can be lucrative for a player. If you’re sought after, you’ll likely land a nice signing-on fee on top of your wages. It’s also an agent’s interest to move players on so they also get a nice juicy transaction payment. Therefore, it’s probably not a surprise to see transfers take place far more regularly than they used to.

But can you remember every club certain players have played for?

Fortunately for us, the wonders of Wikipedia details every move in a player’s career.

We’ve spent hours trailing through Wikipedia down the years going ‘Oh yeah, I totally forgot they played for them.’ Luckily, that one match they spent out on loan in a far foreign land is accounted for by Wikipedia.

But how well do you remember career paths?

Well, we’ve decided to put your knowledge to the ultimate test. We’ve found 15 players on Wikipedia and screenshotted their careers.

Can you name who the player is from just the clubs they’ve played for?

Some are relatively easy. Some are pretty tough.

But how well do you know your career paths?

Here is the scoring system:

1-3: Embarrassing effort

4-7: You're no expert

8-11: Well played

12-14: You know your stuff

15/15: You're either a cheat or a genius

Let us know how you got on in the Facebook comment section after completing the quiz.

And we'll give you a bit of a clue. The stadium in the background of each question relates to the club where the player played during his career. That's if you can identify the stadium...

So, without further ado, let's see if you're a football fraud or a football genius.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

