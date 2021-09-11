WWE SmackDown: Women’s match reportedly cut during the broadcast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 'Super-SmackDown' show featured a number of big moments, including the return of the Demon King persona of Finn Balor and Edge taking on Seth Rollins.

One match that unfortunately had to be cut for time would've featured Zelina Vega, whose father passed away during the 9/11 terror attacks back in 2001.

Fightful Select recently confirmed that the match between Zelina Vega and Carmella taking on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm had to be taken off of the show during the broadcast itself.

"Fightful has learned that an unadvertised women's tag team match was originally planned for the show but was cut for time. Liv Morgan and Toni Storm were set to take on Carmella and Zelina on the show. We haven't been told if the company plans on running the match any time soon. That segment was cut during the actual show, while a planned segment between Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin was cut from the program this afternoon."

It is massively unfortunate that the contest had to be cancelled, as of course, it held special meaning for Vega making an appearance in MSG nearly 20 years after the horrific attacks of 9/11.

Vega would respond to the news of the match being cut by simply writing "nevermind" on social media.

