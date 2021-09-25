Jack Grealish was, for two years, the most expensive player in Premier League history after completing his £100 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

After splashing out such an astronomical transfer fee for the England international’s services, City clearly had belief that Grealish would perform well enough over the coming years to eventually cement his status as a club legend.

While his first season at the Etihad Stadium was difficult as he adjusted to Pep Guardiola's tactics and demands, the England international still ended his maiden campaign with a Premier League winners' medal.

He then settled in during his second season at the club, establishing himself as a regular in Guardiola's starting XI in the process.

One year prior to completing his big-money move to City, Grealish was asked to pick his top 10 Premier League midfielders of all time for BT Sport.

However, there were two notable omissions from Grealish’s top 10: no Paul Scholes or Roy Keane!

That’s right, Grealish left Scholes, one of the most decorated and most naturally-gifted footballers that we’ve ever seen during the Premier League era, out of his top 10 altogether.

He couldn’t find room for Keane, arguably the greatest captain in Premier League history, either.

Madness.

Grealish names his 10 best Premier League midfielders ever

Let’s take a look at his top 10…

10. David Silva

“I think he’s probably one of the best Spaniards to play in the Premier League. Out of all the shirts I’ve got at home, he’s probably one of the best. He’s so technically good, so technically gifted and his record of the number of trophies he’s won speaks for itself.”

9. Patrick Vieira

“So successful in the Premier League and was in that Invincible side at Arsenal - and he played a major part in that. He’s one that I wouldn’t like to be going up against when he’s at his best.”

8. Gareth Bale

“I know he’s classed as a forward but when he was in the Premier League he was more of a left-back and then left midfielder.”

7. Cesc Fabregas

“He’s one of a few players who have got over 100 assists in the Premier League. When he first came through at Arsenal he was one of the most talked about youngsters on the planet. When he was at Chelsea, he was more of a holder and his passing range was unbelievable.”

6. Yaya Toure

“I played against Yaya on my debut for Villa. We were 2-0 down at the time and we ended up losing 4-0. I’ve got a photo of him running past me and he ran past the whole team and ended up scoring. That season he was unbelievable.”

5. Frank Lampard

“The all-time top goalscoring midfielder in the Premier League. I always ask JT (John Terry) at Villa about him to get little ideas that can improve my game that Lampard had. JT said he used to just be on the training ground every day practising his shooting which is why he probably scored so many goals.”

4. Ryan Giggs

“I think he’s got the most assists in the Premier League so that’s why he’s at No.4.”

3. Kevin De Bruyne

“My favourite player in the world at the moment. Until you play against him, you don’t realise how good he is. He just has so many talents. One thing I can say is that everything he does is different. Sometimes he’ll get it and take a few touches, sometimes he’ll get it and cross it straight away, other times he’ll just pass it off first time. People don’t give him credit for how fit and how fast he is."

2. Steven Gerrard

“Him and JT are the two best captains in the Premier League. He scored so many banging goals and I think in the prime of his career he had everything.”

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

“I know he’s gone on to be a striker but when he was in the Premier League, he was a midfielder. It’s a toss-up between him and Messi to be the best player in the world. His goal record in the Premier League was just scary.”

Notice how Grealish was already describing De Bruyne as his favourite player in the world back in 2020.

One suspects the Belgian would be even higher up Grealish's list now.

And here's a taste of the reaction to Grealish’s list in the YouTube comments…

Watch the video in full here...