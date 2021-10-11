The UFC has been running massive PPV events for well over the last couple of decades, but what are the biggest-earning PPV events in history?
A number of huge names have headlined some of the biggest events in company history, with Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and more featuring heavily on the Top 10 of all-time shows.
Here’s the full list of the Top 10 Biggest UFC PPV events of all time, ranked according to their pay-per-view buys.
10. UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey - 1,100,000 PPV Buys - $60 million
UFC 207 took place on Friday, December 30th 2016 and saw Ronda Rousey face Amanda Nunes for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
Here’s the full card for the event:
Main Card and Prelims
- Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey
- Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt
- John Lineker vs T.J. Dillashaw
- Dong Hyun Kim vs Tarec Saffiedine
- Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg
- Johny Hendricks vs Neil Magny
- Antonio Carlos Jr. vs Marvin Vettori
- Alex Garcia vs Mike Pyle
- Niko Price vs Brandon Thatch
- Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira
9. UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm: 1,100,000 PPV Buys - $60 million
Another huge PPV buyrate for Rousey saw her take on Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 for the Bantamweight Championship of the world.
Main Card and Prelims
- Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm
- Valerie Letourneau vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Mark Hunt vs Antonio Silva
- Robert Whittaker vs Uriah Hall
- Stefan Struve vs Jared Rosholt
- Akbarh Arreola vs Jake Matthews
- Kyle Noke vs Peter Sobotta
- Anthony Perosh vs Gian Villante
- Richie Vaculik vs Danny Martinez
- Daniel Kelly vs Steve Montgomery
- Richard Walsh vs Steve Kennedy
- James Moontasri vs Anton Zafir
- Ryan Benoit vs Ben Nguyen
8. UFC 116: Lesnar vs. Carwin: 1,160,000 PPV Buys - $55 million
The Lesnar vs Shane Carwin megafight to unify the UFC Heavyweight Championship topped the bill on the 8th biggest event in company history.
Main Card and Prelims
- Brock Lesnar vs Shane Carwin
- Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Chris Leben
- Matt Brown vs Chris Lytle
- Krzysztof Soszynski vs Stephan Bonnar
- George Sotiropoulos vs Kurt Pellegrino
- Chris Tuchscherer vs Brendan Schaub
- Seth Petruzelli vs Ricardo Romero
- Kendall Grove vs Goran Reljic
- Gerald Harris vs David Branch
- Daniel Roberts vs Forrest Petz
- Karlos Vemola vs Jon Madsen
7. UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes: 1,200,000 PPV Buys - $71 million
Miesha Tate walked into UFC 200 hoping to stop Nunes from taking her Bantamweight Champion of the world. Lesnar also appeared on the card for this huge event, as did Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva.
Main Card and Prelims
- Miesha Tate vs Amanda Nunes
- Mark Hunt vs. Brock Lesnar
- Daniel Cormier vs Anderson Silva
- Frankie Edgar vs Jose Aldo
- Travis Browne vs Cain Velasquez
- Julianna Pena vs Cat Zingano
- Johny Hendricks vs Kelvin Gastelum
- Raphael Assuncao vs T.J. Dillashaw
- Sage Northcutt vs Enrique Marin
- Joe Lauzon vs Diego Sanchez
- Gegard Mousasi vs Thiago Santos
- Takanori Gomi vs Jim Miller
6. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor: 1,300,000 PPV Buys - $83 million
Get used to seeing McGregor appear on this list, he’ll be here quite a bit. UFC 205 saw Notorious take on Eddie Alvarez to determine the undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.
Main Card and Prelims
- Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
- Stephen Thompson vs Tyron Woodley
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero
- Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington
- Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens
- Michael Johnson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Rafael Natal vs Tim Boetsch
- Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
- Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves
- Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian
5. UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor: 1,400,000 PPV Buys - $80 million
Notorious is back, this time taking on Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 194 to determine the undisputed Featherweight Champion of the world.
Main Card and Prelims
- Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor
- Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold
- Yoel Romero vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Demian Maia
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Max Holloway
- Urijah Faber vs. Frankie Saenz
- Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Tecia Torres
- Colby Covington vs. Warlley Alves
- Leonardo Santos vs. Kevin Lee
- Magomed Mustafaev vs. Joe Proctor
- Yancy Medeiros vs. John Makdessi
- Marcio Alexandre Jr. vs. Court McGee
4. UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: 1,500,000 PPV Buys - $80 million
UFC 196 saw McGregor move up to Welterweight to take on Diaz just months after his massive bout against Aldo. The company was on an incredible hot streak at this time, helped by the popularity of the Irish fighter.
Main Card and Prelims
- Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor
- Holly Holm vs Miesha Tate
- Ilir Latifi vs Gian Villante
- Tom Lawlor vs Corey Anderson
- Valentina Shevchenko vs Amanda Nunes
- Siyar Bahadurzada vs Brandon Thatch
- Erick Silva vs Nordine Taleb
- Marcelo Guimaraes vs Vitor Miranda
- Darren Elkins vs Chas Skelly
- Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller
- Jason Saggo vs Justin Salas
- Julian Erosa vs Teruto Ishihara
3. UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir II: 1,600,000 PPV Buys - $82 million
UFC 100 saw Lesnar in the main event take on Frank Mir to try and avenge his loss in his first-ever UFC outing. This goliath card also featured George St Pierre taking on Thiago Alves and Michael Bisping facing Dan Henderson.
Main Card and Prelims
- Frank Mir vs Brock Lesnar
- Jon Fitch vs Paulo Thiago
- Thiago Alves vs Georges St. Pierre
- Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson
- Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Alan Belcher
- Stephan Bonnar vs Mark Coleman
- Mac Danzig vs Jim Miller
- Jon Jones vs Jake O’Brien
- Dong Hyun Kim vs T.J. Grant
- Tom Lawlor vs C.B. Dollaway
- Matt Grice vs Shannon Gugerty
2. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II: 1,650,000 PPV Buys - $90 million
One of the biggest rematches in company history again sees McGregor headline a massive PPV buyrate.
Main Card and Prelims
- Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz
- Glover Teixeira vs Anthony Johnson
- Donald Cerrone vs Rick Story
- Hyun Gyu Lim vs Mike Perry
- Sabah Homasi vs Tim Means
- Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki
- Elizabeth Phillips vs Raquel Pennington
- Chris Avila vs Artem Lobov
- Cortney Casey vs Randa Markos
- Lorenz Larkin vs Neil Magny
- Colby Covington vs Max Griffin
- Alberto Emiliano Pereira vs Marvin Vettori
1. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor: 2,400,000 PPV Buys - $180 million
And finally, the biggest PPV event in UFC history saw Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against McGregor. It’s going to be a long time, if ever, before we see an event top this massive card.
Main Card and Prelims
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor
- Anthony Pettis vs Tony Ferguson
- Dominick Reyes vs Ovince St. Preux
- Alexander Volkov vs Derrick Lewis
- Felice Herrig vs Michelle Waterson
- Jussier da Silva vs Sergio Pettis
- Jalin Turner vs Vicente Luque
- Tonya Evinger vs Aspen Ladd
- Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick Silva Alves
- Yana Kunitskaya vs Lina Lansberg
- Nik Lentz vs Gray Maynard
- Ryan LaFlare vs Anthony Rocco Martin
