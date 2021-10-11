The UFC has been running massive PPV events for well over the last couple of decades, but what are the biggest-earning PPV events in history?

A number of huge names have headlined some of the biggest events in company history, with Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and more featuring heavily on the Top 10 of all-time shows.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10 Biggest UFC PPV events of all time, ranked according to their pay-per-view buys.

10. UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey - 1,100,000 PPV Buys - $60 million

UFC 207 took place on Friday, December 30th 2016 and saw Ronda Rousey face Amanda Nunes for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Here’s the full card for the event:

Main Card and Prelims

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey

vs Ronda Rousey Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt

John Lineker vs T.J. Dillashaw

Dong Hyun Kim vs Tarec Saffiedine

Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg

Johny Hendricks vs Neil Magny

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs Marvin Vettori

Alex Garcia vs Mike Pyle

Niko Price vs Brandon Thatch

Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira

9. UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm: 1,100,000 PPV Buys - $60 million

Another huge PPV buyrate for Rousey saw her take on Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 for the Bantamweight Championship of the world.

Main Card and Prelims

Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm

Valerie Letourneau vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Mark Hunt vs Antonio Silva

Robert Whittaker vs Uriah Hall

vs Uriah Hall Stefan Struve vs Jared Rosholt

Akbarh Arreola vs Jake Matthews

Kyle Noke vs Peter Sobotta

Anthony Perosh vs Gian Villante

Richie Vaculik vs Danny Martinez

Daniel Kelly vs Steve Montgomery

Richard Walsh vs Steve Kennedy

James Moontasri vs Anton Zafir

Ryan Benoit vs Ben Nguyen

8. UFC 116: Lesnar vs. Carwin: 1,160,000 PPV Buys - $55 million

The Lesnar vs Shane Carwin megafight to unify the UFC Heavyweight Championship topped the bill on the 8th biggest event in company history.

Main Card and Prelims

Brock Lesnar vs Shane Carwin

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Chris Leben

Matt Brown vs Chris Lytle

Krzysztof Soszynski vs Stephan Bonnar

George Sotiropoulos vs Kurt Pellegrino

Chris Tuchscherer vs Brendan Schaub

Seth Petruzelli vs Ricardo Romero

Kendall Grove vs Goran Reljic

Gerald Harris vs David Branch

Daniel Roberts vs Forrest Petz

Karlos Vemola vs Jon Madsen

7. UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes: 1,200,000 PPV Buys - $71 million

Miesha Tate walked into UFC 200 hoping to stop Nunes from taking her Bantamweight Champion of the world. Lesnar also appeared on the card for this huge event, as did Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva.

Main Card and Prelims

Miesha Tate vs Amanda Nunes

Mark Hunt vs. Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier vs Anderson Silva

Frankie Edgar vs Jose Aldo

Travis Browne vs Cain Velasquez

Julianna Pena vs Cat Zingano

Johny Hendricks vs Kelvin Gastelum

Raphael Assuncao vs T.J. Dillashaw

Sage Northcutt vs Enrique Marin

Joe Lauzon vs Diego Sanchez

Gegard Mousasi vs Thiago Santos

Takanori Gomi vs Jim Miller

6. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor: 1,300,000 PPV Buys - $83 million

Get used to seeing McGregor appear on this list, he’ll be here quite a bit. UFC 205 saw Notorious take on Eddie Alvarez to determine the undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

Main Card and Prelims

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

Stephen Thompson vs Tyron Woodley

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens

Michael Johnson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rafael Natal vs Tim Boetsch

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves

Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian

5. UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor: 1,400,000 PPV Buys - $80 million

Notorious is back, this time taking on Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 194 to determine the undisputed Featherweight Champion of the world.

Main Card and Prelims

Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor

Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold

Yoel Romero vs. Ronaldo Souza

Gunnar Nelson vs. Demian Maia

Jeremy Stephens vs. Max Holloway

Urijah Faber vs. Frankie Saenz

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Tecia Torres

Colby Covington vs. Warlley Alves

Leonardo Santos vs. Kevin Lee

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Joe Proctor

Yancy Medeiros vs. John Makdessi

Marcio Alexandre Jr. vs. Court McGee

4. UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: 1,500,000 PPV Buys - $80 million

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 5: Nate Diaz punches Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC 196 saw McGregor move up to Welterweight to take on Diaz just months after his massive bout against Aldo. The company was on an incredible hot streak at this time, helped by the popularity of the Irish fighter.

Main Card and Prelims

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Holly Holm vs Miesha Tate

Ilir Latifi vs Gian Villante

Tom Lawlor vs Corey Anderson

Valentina Shevchenko vs Amanda Nunes

Siyar Bahadurzada vs Brandon Thatch

Erick Silva vs Nordine Taleb

Marcelo Guimaraes vs Vitor Miranda

Darren Elkins vs Chas Skelly

Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller

Jason Saggo vs Justin Salas

Julian Erosa vs Teruto Ishihara

3. UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir II: 1,600,000 PPV Buys - $82 million

LAS VEGAS - JULY 11: Brock Lesnar holds down Frank Mir during their heavyweight title bout during UFC 100 on July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

UFC 100 saw Lesnar in the main event take on Frank Mir to try and avenge his loss in his first-ever UFC outing. This goliath card also featured George St Pierre taking on Thiago Alves and Michael Bisping facing Dan Henderson.

Main Card and Prelims

Frank Mir vs Brock Lesnar

Jon Fitch vs Paulo Thiago

Thiago Alves vs Georges St. Pierre

Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Alan Belcher

Stephan Bonnar vs Mark Coleman

Mac Danzig vs Jim Miller

Jon Jones vs Jake O’Brien

Dong Hyun Kim vs T.J. Grant

Tom Lawlor vs C.B. Dollaway

Matt Grice vs Shannon Gugerty

2. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II: 1,650,000 PPV Buys - $90 million

One of the biggest rematches in company history again sees McGregor headline a massive PPV buyrate.

Main Card and Prelims

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Glover Teixeira vs Anthony Johnson

Donald Cerrone vs Rick Story

Hyun Gyu Lim vs Mike Perry

Sabah Homasi vs Tim Means

Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki

Elizabeth Phillips vs Raquel Pennington

Chris Avila vs Artem Lobov

Cortney Casey vs Randa Markos

Lorenz Larkin vs Neil Magny

Colby Covington vs Max Griffin

Alberto Emiliano Pereira vs Marvin Vettori

1. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor: 2,400,000 PPV Buys - $180 million

And finally, the biggest PPV event in UFC history saw Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against McGregor. It’s going to be a long time, if ever, before we see an event top this massive card.

Main Card and Prelims

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

Anthony Pettis vs Tony Ferguson

Dominick Reyes vs Ovince St. Preux

Alexander Volkov vs Derrick Lewis

Felice Herrig vs Michelle Waterson

Jussier da Silva vs Sergio Pettis

Jalin Turner vs Vicente Luque

Tonya Evinger vs Aspen Ladd

Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick Silva Alves

Yana Kunitskaya vs Lina Lansberg

Nik Lentz vs Gray Maynard

Ryan LaFlare vs Anthony Rocco Martin

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport