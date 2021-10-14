Valorant is not a game that can be purchased for Nintendo Switch, but what alternatives are there on the console for the massive FPS shooter?

There are a number of titles that players can get a hold of that bear resemblance to the massively growing eSports, and we’ve put together a list for you here.

Here’s the full list of games that you should check out if you want to have a Valorant-like experience on the Nintendo Switch.

Rogue Company

Although Rogue Company is a predominantly third-person experience, the loadouts, buy phase and general Battle Royale style of the game has a lot in common with Valorant.

That, and it is arguably one of the most underrated battle royale games on the market right now, is free-to-play, and is much better than Fortnite (I’ll take cheque thanks Hi-Rez).

Overwatch

This is arguably even closer in scope to Valorant and is an eSport powerhouse in its own right. With the launch of Overwatch 2 coming in 2022, it’s a great time to try and get this title, which sadly isn’t free, for a sale price of between £10-20 on the Nintendo e-Shop sporadically throughout the year.

Apex Legends

Another title that is a great alternative for Switch players is Apex Legends. This is also a free-to-play title and focuses on a first-person perspective.

The ‘Legends’ system in Apex is pretty close to Valorant, but Apex Legends was actually released prior to the Riot Games title.

Paladins

This is probably the closest you can get to a Valorant experience on the Nintendo Switch, even to the point that many players have branded it a “rip-off” of the Riot Games IP.

Players can choose Heroes that have different abilities to play as in-game, which bears pretty close resemblance to Valorant’s Agents system.

Oh, and Paladins is free-to-play, so this is probably the best title to pick up if you’re looking for Valorant on a Nintendo Switch.

