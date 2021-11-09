Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to keep his job as Manchester United manager.

With the Red Devils having lost once again in the Premier League - this time in tepid style against Manchester City at Old Trafford - many fans are calling for Solskjaer to be relieved of his duties.

So far, it looks as though the United hierarchy are standing by the Norwegian, but only time will tell whether he will either be able to turn things around or the decision will come back to haunt them.

Solskjaer's reign at Man Utd

And with calls for Solskjaer to be sacked having fallen on deaf ears hitherto, many fans and pundits alike have taken the time to zoom out and really get a gauge of United's situation at large.

Should Solskjaer have been hired in the first place? Should United have made a move for Antonio Conte? How much can they get out of their current squad?

It feels like there are a million questions to answer, it really does, but amongst all the back and forth on social media has emerged a fascinating piece of analysis from Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

The former Crystal Palace chairman has gone viral, attracting over 1,000 retweets and 2,800 'likes' at the time of writing, for his damning takedown of Solskjaer's regime at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Jordan's takedown of Solskjaer

Calmly and cooly deconstructing Solskjaer's tenure, Jordan had many fans nodding in complete agreement by highlighting the direction that United are heading in with such poor on-the-pitch displays.

Jordan remarked: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get Manchester United to fourth or fifth in the Premier League, he’ll get you to second in a poor season, but you might as well be third or fourth – second is just second.

“Manchester United, I thought, their whole ideal and their whole sentiment behind the club is they were built to win.

“Now, they’ve moved from being built to win to, they’re winning off the pitch, the economics of Manchester United stack up still…

“But the challenge, for me, is… I’ve been saying for three years about Solskjaer being a very decent football manager with a decent squad of players, but what you’re just seeing is levels. The levels of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, from the dugout to the pitch, is evident.

“Everybody who sits there who gives Solskjaer a pass from one week to the next is culpable in facilitating a problem that cannot be resolved by this poor bugger being in the dugout for Manchester United – it’s a death by a thousand cuts.

“He will get a result against someone, come back around again, come up against one of the big sides – SMACK – and it goes around and around in the same cycle until the Doomsday Book has been finished written."

Jordan even added: “The difference between Ole and Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp is the same as the difference between day and night. Everybody can see it."

It's difficult to disagree with a lot of the points that Jordan is making because although Solskjaer is certainly a competent manager, it's becoming clear that he can't mix it with the best of the best.

However, regardless of whether Solskjaer is sent packing or not, it really does speak volumes about United's predicament that so many of Jordan's damning comments have rung true for a lot of fans.

