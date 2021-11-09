West Ham news: One thing 'nobody knows' about Daniel Kretinsky's push to become full owner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Kretinsky is hoping to eventually become West Ham United's owner but there are doubts over how that could be achieved, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Kretinsky is expected to buy 27 per cent of the Premier League club before potentially taking a majority stake at a later date.

What's the latest news involving West Ham's ownership?

West Ham have been owned by David Sullivan and David Gold since the duo completed a takeover of their boyhood club in January 2010.

Sullivan is the majority shareholder due to owning 51.5 per cent of the Hammers' assets, while Gold controls 35.1 per cent.

Kretinsky's net worth is estimated to be in the region of £2.9billion and he also has stakes in the Royal Mail and Sainsbury's.

Other Premier League clubs have undergone changes at boardroom level over the course of the last month, with Newcastle United changing hands thanks to a £305million takeover.

American finance and technology firm PEAK6 Investments have also acquired a minority stake in Fosun Sports, an arm of the company which owns Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What has Paul Brown said about Kretinsky?

Brown has revealed that Kretinsky's long-term ambitions include to become the owner of West Ham.

However, there are question marks over how the Czech billionaire could usurp Sullivan as the Hammers' majority shareholder.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "We are told that he is serious about one day owning the club in full.

"The problem there is that even though there does appear to be an option in the the deal he's about to strike to do that at some point, nobody knows how that option could be activated.

"While the option may be there and we are told he's serious about being West Ham's owner at some point, it doesn't seem like that's a massive priority for him in the short-term."

Why is Kretinsky interested in buying stakes in West Ham?

West Ham are riding the crest of a wave after boss David Moyes led the Hammers to a club-record Premier League points tally last season.

That allowed the east Londoners to bag a place in the Europa League and they have adapted to continental football seamlessly, with them already booking their spot in the knockout stages after just four group games.

Moyes' charges are also through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after seeing off Manchester United and Manchester City, while they broke into the Premier League's top three thanks to recording a fourth consecutive top flight win by overcoming Liverpool at the weekend.

