Manchester United are a club in crisis right now.

In truth, their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City could have been a lot worse. They were dominated throughout and must have feared another humiliation two weeks after their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. It was a humiliation, just not in the scoreline.

Losing to your two biggest rivals at home without scoring and conceding seven goals is enough to put any manager under pressure.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly under pressure.

However, while managers around him in the Premier League are losing their jobs, it seems as though the Norwegian is safe… for now.

According to Sky Sports, United have “no plans” to replace Solskjaer right now and he’s expected to be in charge of their next fixture - against Watford.

The Red Devils travel to Watford next Saturday and are in desperate need of all three points.

But Solskjaer has decided to give his players a week off during the international break.

According to the Daily Mail, the players and staff are ‘surprised’ and ‘baffled’ by Ole’s decision to fly back to Norway and give his side a week off.

The majority of the senior players are on international duty but there are still a handful of first-team stars who aren’t.

They are:

Goalkeepers: Lee Grant, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho

And Solskjaer’s decision has left everyone shocked.

Raphael Varane arrived at Carrington on Monday for treatment on his hamstring while Marcus Rashford is expected to continue training after withdrawing from the England squad.

But Solskjaer won’t be there as he was pictured at Manchester airport with his wife Silje and their sons Noah and Elijah as they look on a private jet to Norway.

