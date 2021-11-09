Next Aston Villa manager: Villa Park job 'really attractive proposition' for 48 y/o

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Roberto Martinez would be interested in replacing Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Smith's three-year stay at Villa Park was brought to an end on Sunday, just two days after Villa had slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Is Martinez linked with the Aston Villa job?

The 48-year-old has not managed in the Premier League since May 2016, but he could be set for a return to England's top-flight.

As reported by Sky Sports, Martinez is on Villa's shortlist to come in for Smith, along with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

With the international break having just started, Villa's next game is not until November 20, meaning that the club's hierarchy have time on their side to make their next appointment.

What has Hatfield said about Martinez being linked with Villa?

Martinez appears to be one of the frontrunners to land the Villa job, and Hatfield believes the Spaniard would be keen to return to club management with the Midlands club.

Speaking about the prospect of Martinez taking the manager's position, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m sure Villa’s a really attractive proposition for him.”

Would Martinez leave Belgium for Villa?

Martinez currently manages the Belgium national team, and he has done a largely positive job for 'The Red Devils'. During his time in charge, he has led his side to the semi-finals of the World Cup and the Nations League, plus the quarter-finals of the European Championships.

According to FIFA's rankings, Belgium have the best men's team in the world, so it may be difficult for Martinez to leave that behind and move to Villa, especially with the World Cup just a year away.

However, it could be argued that Belgium's best chance to win a major tournament has been and gone, with the team consistently falling just short on the big occasion, so Martinez may see this as the right time to go back to the Premier League.

He previously showed at Wigan that he can exceed expectations, as he kept the club in the top-flight for a number of years and won the FA Cup, while he also got Everton back into Europe during his time on Merseyside, and has been hailed in the past as a "world-class" manager.

Therefore, if he does decide to bid farewell to Belgium, he could be an excellent replacement for Smith.

