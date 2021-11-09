Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Jones' body of work is 'just phenomenal' in comparison to Kamaru Usman who still has some catching up to do, UFC legend Michael Bisping has claimed.



Usman, 34, finds himself top of the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings after his decision victory over Colby Covington last weekend.

With a record of 20-1, not many would argue that The Nigerian Nightmare isn't one of the greatest talents of his generation, if not the best in the world.

Jones meanwhile lies sixth in their latest top ten list, but former middleweight king Bisping reckons the 34-year-old has every right to feel aggrieved.

"Yeah, I'm not sure if I agree with that," Bisping exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

"Listen, I'm a huge fan of Kamaru and his team and everything, so it's not a negative.

"But if you look at the body of work that Jon Jones has done, I mean you can't compare it to be honest, I mean the win streak was just phenomenal. What am I saying, it's not like it ended, he's still on it!

"Lately I feel because some of his fights were extremely close and one could argue that he should have lost those last two to [Dominick] Reyes and [Thiago] Santos, people have started to question whether or not he belongs at the top of the list, but he still won on paper.

"He's still beaten all those people, he's taken out generations of champions and former contenders. It's incredible to see what he's done."

Jones, 34, holds a record of 26-1 (1 NC) and became the youngest champion in UFC history with his title victory against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua aged 23.

'Bones' has been on an unstoppable tear since dethroning the Brazilian in March 2011, picking up impressive wins over Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustafsson (twice).

Bisping said: "Kamaru is having an amazing career as well and the fact that we're having this conversation now shows how successful and incredible he has been.

"But I do feel it's a little disrespectful to Jon Jones and the body of work that he's done to be saying that Kamaru is ahead of him now.

"And as I say, that's not from a critical standpoint of Kamaru Usman, it's just, listen, remember Jon Jones man, remember what he did.

"Of course, he's letting himself down with his behaviour outside of the Octagon, that's a different kettle of fish altogether.

"But what he's done inside the Octagon, other than the steroids as well, of course, there's a little asterisk there...

"But if you just look at the fights for what they are, yeah, he's the man, no doubt about it."

