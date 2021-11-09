Call of Duty Vanguard STG-44: Best Class, Loadout and Attachments to Use

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard has a few overpowered weapons in the game, and we have the best STG 44 class setup for you to use in order to get to the top of the leaderboard in the game.

The latest game in the franchise has an abundance of weapons, but from a couple of games, it is easy to see that the STG 44 is the best assault rifle in the game as well as one of the best weapons in the game overall.

This gun was revealed earlier than others, as Call of Duty Warzone had it as an unlockable reward in the latest battle pass, and this has helped players level it up.

Many have been enjoying Vanguard a lot, and if they produce a good first season in the near future, then we will be treated to a really good COD game.

The best STG 44 class setup to use in Call of Duty Vanguard

Assault rifles in the game are very good as they can be very powerful at short, medium and long range, and this is ideal as you never know what sort of map you will be on in multiplayer as it is random.

This STG 44 class we have made is great for an abundance of the maps, and with 20 maps available, you need to make sure you have a weapon that fits the meta.

The Class Setup for the STG 44 that you need to make sure you are using is:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760MM 0SB

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: .30 Russian Short Round Mags

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Kit: Surplus

Proficiency: Vital

When using this class, it is probably best to just have a pistol as your secondary, as you will most likely not run out of ammo. You also get three perks to pick, and these are the ones you should be using:

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: High Alert

Perk 3: Scavenger

Be sure to use any grenade you want, but it is a good idea to accompany this grenade with a stim instead of something like a stun grenade. The stim can heal you quickly and this could be crucial when in battle.

Give this class setup a go the next time you play Vanguard and be sure to tell us what you think.

