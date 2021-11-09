Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frustration boiled over for Kevin Owens after Big E's inadvertent blockade got him counted against Seth Rollins. Plus, Bobby Lashley decimated Dominik Mysterio to join Raw's Survivor Series team, Liv Morgan earned a Raw Women's Championship opportunity and much more!

Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles & Omos def. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits

A blockbuster Eight-Man Tag Team Match took shape as Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle joined forces with The Street Profits to take on the colossal squad of AJ Styles, Omos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

As both juggernaut teams battled, Omos took out both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, prompting Riddle to go in and fight the fight against the giant, but he, too, found himself on the receiving end of Omos’ rage in the form of a two-handed Chokeslam.

Following the destruction, Ziggler seized the opportunity to tag himself in and earn the victory for his team, angering Omos even more and prompting Styles’ personal colossus to set his sights on Roode. This set the stage for a victorious, yet distracted, Ziggler to get planted with an RKO out of nowhere.

Bobby Lashley def. Dominik Mysterio to be named to Raw’s Survivor Series team

This one got started when WWE Official Adam Pearce expressed regret about Dominik Mysterio being named to Raw’s Survivor Series team, considering all the other members are former World Champions.

Pearce decreed the younger Mysterio would have to earn his way onto the team in a match against the returning Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty picked up right where he left off and decimated Dominik, cementing his win with a devastating Spear and agonizing Hurt Lock to become the fifth and final member of Raw’s Survivor Series team.

WWE Champion Big E def. Chad Gable

In the midst of the drama between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Big E got to take out some frustrations against Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy.

Despite having Otis in tow and a newly-acquired Masters’ Degree, Gable put forth an incredible effort but could not mentally or physically figure out how to beat the WWE Champion, as Big E overcame his opponent with a swift Big Ending.

Drake Maverick def. 24/7 Champion Reggie

This 24/7 Championship Match was not without its fair share of chaos. After Drake Maverick managed to capture the title, a slew of other Superstars threw their names into the fold, resulting in championship victories for Akira Tozawa and even Raw announcers Corey Graves and Byron Saxton!

After Maverick recaptured the title, Reggie got the best of him and regained the gold before making a hasty escape.

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way Match to earn a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity

The competition was stiff as Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina vied for the next opportunity at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship.

The thrilling Fatal 5-Way action culminated when Doudrop burst on the scene after taking issue with The EST of WWE earlier in the night and cost her the match. This interference left just enough of an opening for Morgan to score the pinfall victory over Carmella.

Following the win, Morgan went right over to Big Time Becks and met her on top of the Raw announce table for an intense staredown before Lynch began to retreat.

Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens via countout

After questioning his own integrity all night, Kevin Owens shifted his focus to finally getting his hands on Seth Rollins in this intense main event. KO did not even wait for the bell to ring as he jumped all over The Visionary just before the match.

The action concluded when Rollins and KO brawled on the outside as the referee’s count climbed to 10. When both men made a run for the ring, WWE Champion Big E inadvertently stood in Owens’ path, allowing Rollins to pick up the victory.

Owens’ frustration boiled over after the bout in the form of a vicious attack on Big E at ringside, which was capped off by a devastating Powerbomb on the apron to the champion.

You can watch Monday Night Raw every single week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News