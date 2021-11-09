Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber Logan Paul is seemingly not too comfortable staying out of the limelight.

The controversial social media star-turned-boxer has now sent out a klaxon call to none other than a legend of the sport in Mike Tyson.

Per Michael Benson of talkSPORT, Paul said he “would f****** beat Mike Tyson” if an exhibition fight were to take place between the pair.

“What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that’s not cool," he is quoted as saying.

Logan Paul continued by asking if people would want to watch him do just that.

“If people would watch that fight, yeah, I’d do it.”

Paul last set foot in the ring when he went up against another icon of the sport Floyd Mayweather. The duo went eight rounds in a non-decision fight back in June.

Mayweather, who retired from boxing with a spotless 50-0 record, graced the ring with Logan Paul in a full-distance fight that ended with boos from the crowd.

While many were expecting Mayweather to pummel Paul, the latter ended up lasting eight rounds with the retired boxing star.

Fans on social media later speculated that Mayweather probably had one eye on a lucrative rematch with the YouTube star, who has drawn a number of eyeballs since taking to the sport.

As for “Iron Mike” Tyson, perhaps the biggest name to have stepped foot in the ring, the boxing legend has 50 wins to his name.

Even at 55 years of age, you wouldn’t put it past Tyson to knock Paul out in the ring. The former heavyweight champion developed a reputation for himself as a hard hitter and has often been described as the most ferocious fighter in the sport.

It remains to be seen if Mike Tyson agrees to the bout. ‘The Baddest Man on The Planet’ last graced the ring back in November for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. Their bout ended in a split draw on the WBC-assigned judges’ scorecards.

