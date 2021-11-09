Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The IBF championship was up for grabs this past weekend in Sin City, and while Caleb Plant relinquished his world title, the bout between him and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez provided bags of entertainment.

So much so that the pair had a whole conversation 30 minutes and nine rounds deep into their fight.

Ringside cameras caught Plant fishing for compliments while going up against Canelo. “You’re pretty good. Am I pretty good?” he could be heard saying while trying to keep the Mexican at bay and his IBF title in place.

Validation was easy to come by for the erstwhile IBF champ despite his 20-fight unbeaten run coming to a screeching halt against boxing’s pound for pound king.

“I respect your skills,” Plant continued, before telling Canelo he was “pretty good for 21-0.”

For his part, Canelo had his sights set firmly on unifying the four 168-pound titles. The Mexican had curt replies for the former champ, instead looking to methodically pick him apart.

The pair went 11 long rounds before Canelo landed a flurry of lethal punches that floored Plant.

With Plant’s previously unbeaten record lying in tatters at a sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena, Canelo became boxing’s first undisputed world super middleweight champion, adding the American’s IBF belt to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez hasn’t dropped a fight in 16 bouts since losing a majority decision to none other than Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

A draw against Gennady Golovkin is the only other wrinkle on his record.

Post the fight, the Guadalajara native said he was proud of Plant, calling him a “very difficult fighter” with “a lot of ability.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

With all four 168-pound titles unified, there appear to be few who can challenge Alvarez at this point.

With the box-office win, the Mexican joins junior welterweight Josh Taylor as the only active undisputed champ in their weight class.

News Now - Sport News