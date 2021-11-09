Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has sought to clarify comments he made about Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas after the chequered flag at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The Briton now trails title rival Max Verstappen by 19 points ahead of the final four races of the F1 campaign and needs to start making inroads sooner rather than later after only managing second at the weekend, finishing behind the rapid Red Bull man.

Indeed, after the race, he expressed his surprise that Valtteri Bottas did not shut the door on the Dutchman in the charge down to the first corner from the start line, whilst also saying that you know the Red Bull is fast when Perez is so close behind.

Both these comments were interpreted as Hamilton criticising the pair, which drew a bit of ire itself, and so Lewis has sought to explain his words on social media - as shared by the official Formula 1 website:

“[I] just want to make sure people don’t read what I was saying wrong yesterday,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for Sergio Perez and think he’s doing a great job in his new team.

"He’s improved so much this season and I know how hard it is to progress with a new team, it takes time.

“My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the hardest thing due to the low drag we all have. That’s why there is very little overtaking. However, he was able to follow so closely which highlights just how much more downforce they were able to carry. Big up Checo for keeping it clean.”

Whilst on Bottas, he said:

"We all have bad days. We live and learn. Yesterday I said that vb [Bottas] left the door open and naturally people will jump to criticise.

“We are a team and we win and we lose as a team. There is not one single person responsible for winning or losing, we do it together good or bad.

“You may be able to beat us but you can’t break us! Onto the next one Valtteri, let’s keep pushing bro.”

