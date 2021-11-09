Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s that time of the year again, and you know we’re going to break out them UFC tiers early in November.

At this point, the upper echelons of UFC money-makers are just about set in stone. Few would have a gripe with seeing the likes of Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre and Chuck Liddell right up there with the very best in the business.

Go further down the pecking order, though, and some UFC darlings will likely make for surprise inclusions.

Starting with none other than the troubled man, the myth and bona fide UFC legend Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

When it comes to a sport as primal as mixed martial arts, how well you can sell yourself plays a big part in acing the rankings. Jon Jones, though, did all his talking in the cage.

Regarded by just about everyone in the UFC world as the greatest champion in the history of the light heavyweight division, Jones has recently been engaged in a battle with his demons.

The UFC icon is eyeing a shot at Francis Ngannou’s title but is due in court in Las Vegas late in November after being charged with misdemeanour battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. Nevertheless, Jones settles in as the lone ‘GOAT’ in our UFC tiers.

Come on down, all the legends! This one’s fairly straightforward, isn’t it? Certified legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and his lethal weapons, along with Jose Aldo, Nick Diaz and Demetrious Johnson join ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre.

The likes of Kamaru Usman, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya are getting there, slowly but surely. In the eyes of the fighters themselves, they’re up there with the very best, but we must pay ode to the ones who came, saw and conquered the sport in their time. Max Holloway, Nate Diaz and Stipe Miocic join this crew.

Daniel Cormier may have a way about himself cageside, but the man wasn’t far from being a certified UFC baller himself. Unfortunately, DC fell just short, and joins Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo, Michael Bisping and Cain Velasquez in being… “good,” shall we say?

Keep an eye on Ngannou, though, who’s still hoping the Jon Jones showdown comes to fruition.

Right! We know, we know. There are some issues way down the ladder, but that’s what social media’s for, isn’t it? Patient, respectable dialogue.

All said and done, Ronda Rousey and Jorge Masvidal have strong cases. ‘The Gamebred Fighter’ does have the fastest KO in UFC history, after all. Didn’t make for bad viewing, either, did it?

Way, way¸ down the list is CM Punk. Remember him? The man who revolutionised WWE and ruffled Vince McMahon’s feathers to no end. Unfortunately, Punk had a torrid time in the UFC, failing to find his feet after taking WWE by storm.

What’s he up to these days, you ask? Why, he’s back in showtime wrestling! Punk made an electrifying debut on All Elite Wrestling's "Rampage" back in August and is back in business, propelling AEW’s rise to the top.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So there we have it!

And we must add, before you absolutely hammer the rankings, it's all personal opinion. You, of course, are allowed to make your own judgement, just like we have here.

News Now - Sport News