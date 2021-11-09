Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said that if Red Bull can maintain their speed from Mexico for the final set of races this season he and his Mercedes team are going to be in 'trouble' for the Drivers' and Constructors' title fights.

Momentum is a powerful thing in Formula 1 and it looks firmly with Max Verstappen and his team at the moment, with the Dutchman holding a 19 point advantage over Hamilton and the Bulls closing the gap to Mercedes to just one point in recent weeks.

Indeed, after a poor qualifying, they were very fast indeed on Sunday and Lewis did well to salvage a second place, with Verstappen simply too fast to be stopped from winning in Mexico City.

And, that pace in mind, Hamilton admits that if Red Bull have such levels of speed for the remaining four races it is going to be pretty hard to stop them from taking a double championship haul when all is said and done:

"Obviously, 19 points is a lot of points.

"He's had a lot of wins this year.

"I think with their superior speed, if they were to carry that into the next [races], then we may be in trouble – or we will be in trouble.

"I don't know if they'll be using that huge wing that they had on. Naturally, we'll find out when we get there, but I hope we're closer."

Brazil is expected to be another stronghold for Red Bull and, if that comes to pass, they'll be looking very strong in both championships ahead of the final three races in the Middle East.

News Now - Sport News