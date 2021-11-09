Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans may be about to witness one of the most unexpected storyline switches on WWE.

Doudrop, the beloved babyface of Monday Night Raw, teased an upcoming change in persona on last night's instalment of the brand.

After gatecrashing the women's Fatal 5-way match, the Scot sent a very important message during her backstage interview.

Despite not being scheduled to wrestle last night, Doudrop made a surprise appearance to fire warning shots at Bianca Belair.

After dispatching Liv Morgan, The EST of WWE went on to pin Queen Zelina before being dragged off the canvas by Doudrop, who delivered a brutal beating to the former SmackDown women's champion.

While the chaos unfolded ringside, Morgan took the Fatal 5-way win to secure her spot in a time match against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

But the drama didn't stop once the bell rang.

"I'm not saying Bianca didn't deserve the opportunity," Doudrop said after the match. "I know exactly how amazing she is. She's a superstar and I'm well aware of what she's capable of. But what I am saying is, I deserve this opportunity more.

"I know Bianca got cheated out of her match with Becky, but I got cheated out of my match too. But does that mean I can keep getting rematch after rematch after rematch? No it doesn't, because that's not how things work here. You lost, get to the back of the line. It's time for someone else to come through."

Belair has had a number of title opportunities in recent weeks to challenge for both the SmackDown and Raw belts. Her most recent was just last week against Big Time Becks for the red brand title.

Doudrop recently competed in the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament, where she reached the final against eventual champion Zelina Vega.

The Scot went on to explain how her time spent on Raw, along with the amount of wrestlers she has already beaten, warrants her a shot at the title over Belair.

"When do I get my turn?" she asked. "Do I just sit and wait patiently in hopes someone will come along and gift me this opportunity? Well, no — because it's not going to work like that, is it? People here have to take what they want, because nice girls finish last."

Doudrop then removed the trademark flower from her hair and promised: "Now I'm going to finish first."

