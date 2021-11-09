Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 was released today - Tuesday, November 9.

A special day for many football fans around the world.

The popular game was released for PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mobile devices, with Football Manager 2022 Touch also released on the same date for Nintendo Switch.

The game has become so popular due to the incredible depth of data included.

You can manage sides in more than 50 countries, while more than 800,000 players and staff are included.

But who are the very best players in the game?

Well, each player is given a value out of 200 based on their current ability.

And the Mirror have identified the 50 players who are ranked highest in the game.

Lionel Messi - who looks set to land his seventh Ballon d’Or next month - takes top spot with a score of 194/200. The Argentine hasn’t started his career in Paris Saint-Germain too strongly but he’s still considered the best in the world.

But it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo is second as we’ve come to expect.

Instead, Robert Lewandowski trails Messi by just four points while Kevin de Bruyne is ranked the third best player in the world.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is down in seventh place below Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe.

Karim Benzema, Virgil van Dijk and Neymar complete the top 10 best players.

The top 50 players on Football Manager 2022

1. Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain (194/200)

2. Robert Lewandowski - FC Bayern Munchen (190/200)

3. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City (188/200)

4. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (184/200)

5. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (184/200)

6. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain (184/200)

7. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester UFC (182/200)

8. Karim Benzema - R. Madrid (180/200)

9. Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool (180/200)

10. Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain (180/200)

11. Joshua Kimmich - FC Bayern Munchen (178/200)

12. Manuel Neuer - FC Bayern Munchen (178/200)

13. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund (177/200)

14. Sadio Mane - Liverpool (177/200)

15. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea (177/200)

16. Jan Oblak - A. Madrid (176/200)

17. Thibaut Courtois - R. Madrid (175/200)

18. Alisson - Liverpool (174/200)

19. Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona (174/200)

20. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester UFC (172/200)

21. Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur (172/200)

22. Luka Modric - R. Madrid (171/200)

23. Thomas Muller - FC Bayern Munchen (170/200)

24. Sergio Ramos - Paris Saint-Germain (170/200)

25. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City (170/200)

26. Ederson - Manchester City (170/200)

27. Toni Kroos - R. Madrid (169/200)

28. Ruben Dias - Manchester City (169/200)

29. Sergio Aguero - Barcelona (169/200)

30. Jack Grealish - Manchester City (168/200)

31. Paul Pogba - Manchester UFC (168/200)

32. Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City (168/200)

33. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid (168/200)

34. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (167/200)

35. Leroy Sane - FC Bayern Munchen (167/200)

36. Casemiro - R. Madrid (167/200)

37. Lautaro Martinez - FC Internazionale Milano (167/200)

38. Paulo Dybala - Zebre (166/200)

39. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea (166/200)

40. Luis Suarez - A. Madrid (166/200)

41. Eden Hazard - R. Madrid (166/200)

42. Raphael Varane - Manchester UFC (165/200)

43. Leon Goretzka - FC Bayern Munchen (165/200)

44. Fabinho - Liverpool (164/200)

45. David Alaba - R. Madrid (164/200)

46. Fernandinho - Manchester City (164/200)

47. Thiago - Liverpool (164/200)

48. Ciro Immobile - S.S. Lazio (164/200)

49. Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain (164/200)

50. Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona (164/200)

