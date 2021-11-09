Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu has reportedly ended her search for a new coach and is set to hire Torben Beltz.

Raducanu has been without a coach since her improbable victory at the US Open in September, when she parted ways with Andrew Richardson.

Richardson, a former Davis Cup player who coached Raducanu for two years at youth level, linked up with the teenage sensation again in July on a short-term deal.

The 18-year-old Raducanu revealed she was looking for a coach with experience on the WTA Tour, and according to The Telegraph, she has found her new mentor.

She will reportedly form a new partnership with Beltz, who is known for his time with German star Angelique Kerber.

GiveMeSport Women takes an in-depth look at Beltz’s career so far.

Who is Torben Beltz?

Beltz has worked with Kerber for the majority of his career, initially meeting the future three-time Grand Slam winner when she was a youth player.

The 44-year-old German had his first coaching stint with Kerber from 2004 to 2013, during which his protégé rose up the world rankings. She made a name for herself at the 2011 US Open, reaching the semi-finals of the Grand Slam.

In 2012, Kerber won her first two career titles, reached a ranking of world number five, and qualified for the WTA Tour Championships.

Beltz parted ways with Kerber at the end of 2013, but he was rehired as her coach at the start of 2015 after she experienced a poor run of form.

Once reunited, Kerber got her mojo back, winning four titles and re-entering the world top 10.

In 2016, Kerber won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open. She then earned an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016, before clinching her second Grand Slam at the US Open.

Kerber ended 2016 as world number one, having finished as runner-up at that year’s WTA Finals.

Beltz and Kerber parted ways again in 2017, but he rejoined her team once more in July 2020.

This time, the partnership was only short lived, with the 33-year-old Kerber revealing this week that she wanted to take "more responsibility" and had subsequently split with Beltz.

Coaching Donna Vekić

Beltz coached Croatia’s Donna Vekić from 2017 to 2020. The 25-year-old enjoyed a steady rise up the world rankings at the start of this period, finishing 2018 as world number 34, her first year-end top 50 ranking.

Vekić saw more progress in 2019, reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open. A year of consistent results saw her break into the world top 20.

The star lost in the third round of the Australian Open in 2020, and has since appeared to struggle since Beltz left her coaching team.

New partnership with Emma Raducanu

Beltz certainly has the WTA Tour experience that Raducanu has been searching for. He has been working in women’s tennis for years, and has helped his players to Grand Slam glory.

Raducanu hinted this week that her hunt for a coach was nearly over, revealing she would have someone in place for the pre-season period before the Australian Open in January.

"I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation," Raducanu told the media as she arrived in Austria for this week’s Linz Open.

"I had some trials and they went well and I'm gonna have someone in place – and I'm really excited to get some good work done in pre-season."

If Raducanu does confirm Beltz as her new coach, all eyes will be on the German to see if he can bring the same level of success as he did with Kerber.

News Now - Sport News