Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2: What Date is the Fight?

The boxing world is getting very excited following the announcement of Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2 and we have all the information you need to know around the date of the fight.

The two heavyweights will be confident they can pick up the victory, with Parker likely to be more confident as he won via a split decision in their first bout.

Many might have been somewhat surprised to hear this rematch announced; however, it is a big moment for both boxers to make a claim for a heavyweight title fight in the future.

We hope to see some big blows on the night, and we are in for a great event as other popular boxers like Joshua Buatsi are also fighting on the night.

Chisora vs Parker 2 Fight Date

Despite the fight only recently being announced, boxing fans will be very excited to hear that the two will be fighting before the end of 2021.

Both boxers clearly must have known about this fight for a bit longer than the rest of the sporting world, and they will be putting a lot of training in to make sure they come out on top.

It is great to hear that the date for Chisora vs Parker 2 is Saturday 18th December 2021 and it's not just fans who are excited. Huge boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is no doubt proud to have set up another big bout.

With the result between the two only being decided by a split decision, we expect it to be another tight contest, and spectators will no doubt be getting their money’s worth if they go to the fight or watch it on PPV.

The fight is live on streaming service DAZN, whilst those who want to attend can purchase tickets and these prices vary from £40-£400.

With a huge undercard as well as the main event at a great venue in Manchester, boxing fans will be licking their lips at this upcoming rematch.

If Chisora does come out on top, it will be very interesting to see whether a third fight will be set up between the two as the boxing world loves a trilogy at the moment.

