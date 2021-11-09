Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's spot at the World Cup next year is not yet 100% secure but, barring an unprecedented disaster in their final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, they will be on the plane to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate has led his nation to three semi-finals - if you count the UEFA Nations League - and one final, making the 51-year-old one of the most successful England managers of all time. In Qatar, though, many are desperate for the Three Lions to make the next step and grab some silverware

At this point, there are plenty of places up for grabs in Southgate's final 26-man squad, but we'll take a stab at predicting it anyway!

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford, Everton

Nick Pope, Burnley

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

As Southgate's number one for both the run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia and the Euro 2020 final, Pickford is a dead-cert to be included next November. There aren't a plethora of English goalkeepers available at the moment, but Nick Pope has impressed recently for Burnley, as has Aaron Ramsdale since making the move to the Emirates Stadium from Sheffield United.



Sam Johnstone is an outsider for a spot, although playing below the Premier League could work against him.

Defenders:

John Stones, Manchester City

Kyle Walker, Manchester City

Harry Maguire, Manchester United

Luke Shaw, Manchester United

Reece James, Chelsea

Ben Chilwell, Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori, AC Milan

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Conor Coady, Wolves



Expect the majority of the usual suspects to be named amongst the final 26. Kyle Walker, Reece James, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all impressed this campaign and, although Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been part of an underwhelming Manchester United side and John Stones has barely featured for Manchester City, Southgate has shown he tends to rely on all three.



Ben Chilwell and Conor Coady are likely to play back-up roles, leaving Fikayo Tomori as the surprise inclusion. If AC Milan keep up their impressive defensive form, however – only Napoli have conceded less in Serie A this term – he could even push for a place in the starting XI.

Midfielders:

With so many attacking options to choose from, as well as Southgate's tendency to play with just two central/defensive midfielders, the middle of the park could be the least-represented area of the squad. Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips were vital members of England's run to Wembley in the summer and, even though Phillips' Leeds are struggling at the moment, the boss knows what to expect from him.



Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham will represent different ends of the age scale, while guaranteed starter Mason Mount and James Ward-Prowse should also board the flight. The unexpected traveller here could be Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been handed a lifeline at Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel and grabbed it with both hands.



Forwards:

Harry Kane, Tottenham

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Phil Foden Manchester City

Jack Grealish, Manchester City

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United



As England captain and his country's top goalscorer amongst active players, Harry Kane will arguably be the first name on the teamsheet in the Middle East regardless of his Spurs form. Raheem Sterling is not far behind in terms of importance, as he showed with a marvelous Euro 2020 campaign. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford are all dangerous players and will give Southgate plenty of attacking threat.



Kane's back-up could well be Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who played the same role at the Euros. Currently out injured with a fractured toe, the Everton forward offers an aerial ability unlike anyone else domestically and could therefore be the perfect foil.

So, there you have it. Of course, there is still a fair way to go before Southgate needs to name his final list, and plenty could change between now and then. However, we think this squad could have a real go at bringing the trophy home after 56 years of hurt. No more need for dreaming...

