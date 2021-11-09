Tyson Fury puts Tommy Fury through brutal training session ahead of Jake Paul clash.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury has started his training camp in the build up to his fight against Jake Paul and Tyson Fury has been putting him to the test in their first sessions.

If you want to be getting trained by anyone, it would currently be heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and this is great news for Tommy.

Not only does he have the experience of winning, he also has good experience in getting fit and being in a good place mentally and well, and all this is key ahead of the big fight.

Fury will be the first professional boxer that Paul has faced, so it will definitely be a tough challenge, and with the massive fan base the two have, there will be many tuning in for this big fight.

Tommy Fury endures tough training session with Tyson Fury

There is a lot at stake for both boxers, and a lot of pride is on the line, but whoever wins can really continue to pave a very successful career in the boxing world.

They will both have to go through rigorous training schedules in order to make sure they are ready for this fight, and with both undefeated in their early careers, something would have to give.

It is great to see training footage in the build up to the bout, and the Gypsy King has posted footage on social media of him training his brother in the build up to the fight.

Fury captioned this footage on Instagram with a lot of confidence and aimed a dig at Paul. He said: “@tommyfury working hard in the Bay area! @jakepaul will find out the hard way that you can’t play Boxing!”

In this clip you can clearly see that training for Tommy Fury is going to be quite tough, and Tyson was battering him in the stomach with a heavy medicine ball. Clearly he was preparing him for some big blows that he might face from the American.

Fury and Paul have been engaged in a war of words for quite a while so there is no love lost between the two, and it feels like this fight is now somewhat personal.

