FIFA 22 Career Mode: Best League One and League Two Wonderkids to Sign

FIFA 22 Career Mode has an abundance of wonderkids, and we have compiled a list featuring the top English Football League One and League Two players for you to sign.

These players are not only cheap, but with big potentials, they are great for Road to Glory challenges in the game, and this is something that the FIFA community love to do.

The EFL has some fantastic players, including some veterans of the game as well as some wonderkids, and it is a lot of fun to play as these sides and climb up the divisions.

With the football world massively evolving, we now see some players as young as 16 and 17 making their professional debuts and this bodes well for the future of football.

Top League One and League Two Wonderkids On FIFA 22 Career Mode

These wonderkids in League One and League Two of the EFL have been ranked based on the potential they reach. It is great to see that some of these players have potential in the 80’s, so even if you don’t want to keep them after signing them, you can definitely sell these players for big profits.

With them all being young, they should all be under £1-2 million, so they will be easy for anyone to sign even if they are on a short budget.

Here are the 10 best wonderkids in League One and League Two:

10: Henry Laurence

Rating: 62

Growth: 16

Potential: 78

League: League 1

Club: AFC Wimbledon

9: J’Neil Bennett

Rating: 62

Growth: 17

Potential: 79

League: League 1

Club: Crewe Alexandra

8: Josh Griffiths

Rating: 64

Growth: 15

Potential: 79

League: League One

Club: Lincoln City

7: Troy Parrott

Rating: 64

Growth: 16

Potential: 80

League: League One

Club: Milton Keynes Dons

6: Carl Rushworth

Rating: 63

Growth: 17

Potential: 80

League: League Two

Club: Walsall

5: Brad Young

Rating: 62

Growth: 18

Potential: 80

League: League 2

Club: Carlisle United

4: Callum Doyle

Rating: 65

Growth: 16

Potential: 81

League: League One

Club: Sunderland

3: Miguel Azeez

Rating: 62

Growth: 20

Potential: 82

League: League One

Club: Portsmouth

2: Gavin Bazanu

Rating: 65

Growth: 18

Potential: 83

League: League One

Club: Portsmouth

1: Louie Barry

Rating: 63

Growth: 21

Potential: 84

League: League One

Club: Ipswich Town

