Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is officially available to the masses as of Tuesday, November 9, which means it’s time to sign on as Newcastle and bring all the wonderkids to St James’ Park.

The much-awaited release of the game’s latest edition has fans scrambling to get a hold of the wonderkids with the most potential this time around, and Football Manager 2022 has not disappointed on that front.

There are the usual suspects like Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who finally got his big move to Real Madrid this summer. Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki also grace the list, while there’s just enough room for yet another revelation from the Chelsea academy in Conor Gallagher.

The for-now Crystal Palace midfielder has set the league alight since moving to Patrick Vieira’s Eagles on loan, and no Palace player has scored more league goals in the top flight than Gallagher (4) this season. Fancy a punt on the latest promising prospect off Chelsea’s much-vaunted academy line?

Every wonderkid is handed a Current Ability rating (CA) out of 200 and a Potential Ability rating (PA). Think of CA as the sum of a player’s attributes. The higher the CA, the better the player. A PA is the ceiling a young player will hit as they develop and their attributes increase.

In Football Manager, the top wonderkids are given a minus value for PA, giving them a range for that number which can change depending on how well they develop at your club.

Read more: Football Manager 2022: Release Date, Mobile, Beta, Wonderkids, Switch, PS5 and More

Essentially, a value of -10 means the youngster could reach a CA between 170 and 200. Think of it as the Ballon d’Or-level echelon. A value of -95, meanwhile, means the player could settle in between 160 and 190. A value of -9 will mean the youngster could reach a CA between 150 and 180.

All right. Enough of the mathematical conundrum. Here are the top wonderkids on Football Manager 2022, thanks to The Mirror.

50. Conor Gallagher (21) - Chelsea (-85 PA)

50. Maxence Lacroix (21) -VfL Wolfsburg (-85 PA)

49. Halil Dervisoglu (21) -Brentford (-85 PA)

48. Bryan Gil (20) - Tottenham Hotspur (-85 PA)

47. Tete (21) - Shakhtar Donetsk (-85 PA)

46. Kang-In Lee (20) - Mallorca (-85 PA)

45. Lorenzo Lucca (20) - Pisa (-9 PA)

44. Julen Jon Guerrero (17) - R. Madrid B (-9 PA)

43. Yeremy Pino (18) - Villarreal (-9 PA)

42. Takuhiro Nakai (17) - R. Madrid B (-9 PA)

41. Bruno Iglesias (18) - R. Madrid B (-9 PA)

40. Dane Scarlett (17) - Tottenham Hotspur (-9 PA)

39. Alfie Devine (17) - Tottenham Hotspur (-9 PA)

38. Kayky (18) - Manchester City (-9 PA)

37. Martin Satriano (20) - Inter Milan (-9 PA)

36. Ernest Poku (17) - AZ Alkmaar (-9 PA)

35. Nico Serrano (18) - A. Bilbao B (-9 PA)

34. Rayan Cherki (17) - Olympique Lyonnais (-9 PA)

33. Angelo (16) - Santos (-9 PA)

32. Luka Romero (16) - Lazio (-9 PA)

31. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (20) - Rubin Kazan (-9 PA)

30. Joao Pedro (19) - Watford (-9 PA)

29. Samuele Ricci (19) - Empoli (-9 PA)

28. Benjamin Sesko (18) - RB Salzburg (-9 PA)

27. Nico Williams (19) - Athletic Bilbao B (-9 PA)

26. Reinier (19) – Real Madrid (-9 PA)

25. Francisco Trincao (21) - Barcelona (-9 PA)

24. Jeremy Doku (19) -Stade Rennais FC (-9 PA)

23. Fabio Silva (19) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (-9 PA)

22. Tino Livramento (18) - Southampton (-9 PA)

21. Gavi (16) - Barcelona (-9 PA)

20. Nicola Rovella (19) - Juventus (-9 PA)

19. Noni Madueke (19) - PSV Eindhoven (-9 PA)

18. Harvey Elliott (18) - Liverpool (-9 PA)

17. Jurrian Timber (20) - AFC Ajax (-9 PA)

16. Josko Gvardiol (19) - RB Leipzig (-9 PA)

15. Tanguy Nianzou (19) - Bayern Munich (-9 PA)

14. Giovanni Reyna (18) - Borussia Dortmund (-9 PA)

13. Ryan Gravenberch (19) - AFC Ajax (-9 PA)

12. Nuno Mendes (19) - Sporting Lisbon (-9 PA)

11. Myron Boadu (20) -AS Monaco (-9 PA)

10. Florian Wirtz (18) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (-9 PA)

9. Dominik Szoboszlai (20) - RB Leipzig (-9 PA)

8. Yusuf Demir (18) - Sportklub Rapid Vienna (-95 PA)

7. Karim Adeyemi (19) - RB Salzburg (-95 PA)

6. Jamal Musiala (18) - Bayern Munich (-95 PA)

5. Ansu Fati (18) - Barcelona (-95 PA)

ENTER GIVEAWAY

4. Jude Bellingham (18) Borussia Dortmund (-95 PA)

3. Ilaix Moriba (18) - RB Leipzig (-10 PA)

2. Youssoufa Moukoko (16) - Borussia Dortmund (-10 PA)

1. Eduardo Camavinga (18) - R. Madrid (-10 PA)

News Now - Sport News