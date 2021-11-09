Aston Villa manager news: 'Fantastic gamble' over 49 y/o would leave Villa fans divided

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Appointing Kasper Hjulmand as Aston Villa's new boss could turn out to be "a fantastic gamble" for the Midlands club, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Villa have gone into the international break while being on the lookout for a manager after Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday.

What's the latest news involving Hjulmand?

Hjulmand was reportedly added to the Villa hierarchy's 'watch list' before Smith was shown the door at the weekend.

Chief executive Christian Purslow claimed now was the right time to seek a change in management in order to give the incoming head coach a chance to make a telling impact.

It comes after last Friday's 1-0 loss to Southampton resulted in Villa being consigned to a fifth defeat on the spin.

Hjulmand has been in charge of Denmark's national team since last year, with the 49-year-old penning a four-year deal.

However, he is not the only man in the running to replace Smith in the Villa Park dugout, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl, of Southampton, also considered as potential successors.

Reports suggest Paulo Fonseca, who has been out of work since leaving Roma at the end of last season, was sounded out prior to Smith being axed as well.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Hjulmand?

Hatfield believes Hjulmand could be seen as a risky appointment but there is a significant chance of it paying off.

The journalist also feels the Villa fanbase would be divided if Hjulmand were to be offered the job.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a risk but, if it were to pay off, it could be a fantastic gamble for them to take.

"You just don't know how he is going to take to the Premier League and club management.

"It would be a really interesting one. I think some Villa fans would love to see it but I think other fans would be quite tentative with that and they'd want someone who is maybe a little bit more trusted at club level."

How has Hjulmand performed elsewhere?

Hjulmand is currently in charge of the Denmark national team but boasts experience at club level having also been in charge of Danish sides Lyngby BK and Nordsjaelland, along with German outfit Mainz.

His managerial record shows Hjulmand has enjoyed 129 wins from 322 matches in the dugout.

The 49-year-old, who is known to have become friends with his players after striking up a good relationship, led his homeland to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before being defeated after extra-time by England.

Hjulmand's last reign at club level came with Nordsjaelland, where he enjoyed 105 victories.

He was in charge of the Danish side twice, with his first stint including a title win.

