KSI's boxing coach Viddal Riley has signed a promotional deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports... and could make his UK debut before the end of the year.

Best known for training the British YouTuber for both of his bouts with Logan Paul, Riley is also an accomplished boxer in his own right.

Riley, 24, had over 50 amateur bouts, winning silver at the European Junior Championships. He also made an appearance at the Youth Olympics in 2014.

The 6ft 1in Hackney-born fighter amassed an amateur record overall of 41-8 (19 KOs), including notable wins against Daniel Dubois and Chris Billam-Smith, before turning professional in Mexico under the guidance of Floyd Mayweather's uncle Jeff in November 2018.

Now trained by his dad Derrick Riley and managed by influencer talent agency OP Talent, Riley has won all four of his contests to date in impressive fashion, with two of those wins coming inside the distance.

Boasting a huge social media following, the 24-year-old cruiserweight prospect has his sights set on conquering the rest of the world, with stablemates Mikael Lawal and Richard Riakporhe sitting at the top of his hit list.

“Been a long time people, but I’m back! Pleased to announce that I’ve inked a deal with BOXXER to fight exclusively on Sky Sports," Riley said via a press release.

"Can’t wait to lace up my gloves - stay tuned for updates!”

“We’re extremely excited to announce the signing of one of the most highly-rated prospects in British boxing and we are looking forward to being part of his incredible journey,” Riley's promoter Ben Shalom, CEO of BOXXER, added.

“The sky's the limit for Viddal - he has a huge following, an infectious personality and, most importantly, the ability to go to the top of the sport.”

Sky Sports' Head of Boxing, Adam Smith continued: “Viddal Riley is another hugely exciting addition to the growing BOXXER stable - and we cannot wait to see him back in action, live on Sky Sports."

KSI's former trainer has also refused to close the door on fights with the Paul brothers himself as he revealed he will entertain the idea 'if it makes sense and certain stipulations are put in place'.

Speaking of Logan's little brother Jake ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury in December, Riley said: "Honestly, as I always say, I don't want to fight these men.

"I want to keep my path traditional in the ring, and run my socials outside of the ring.

"But, I will fight Jake Paul if it makes sense and certain stipulations are put in place.

"I don't want to go out of my way to hype this up and hunt him down and say 'you better beat Tommy because you've got me next'.

"Honestly, I don't care, I could live my life without fighting Jake Paul, you guys want to see me fight him more than I do.

"But I can't let man say that he can beat me, that's just too far!"

News of Riley's debut under the BOXXER banner will be announced in due course so make sure to stay tuned for further updates.

