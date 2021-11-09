Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou brought a lot more eyes to his title defence against his former training partner and interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane with his actions this past weekend at UFC 268.

The fight is planned to take place at UFC 270 in January, which will see two of the best the heavyweight division has to offer going head-to-head.

Both men were backstage on Saturday night at UFC 268, where Gane was also joined by Ngannou’s former coach Fernand Lopez.

In the aftermath of the event, a video has done the rounds on social media that films Ngannou walking down the hallway as he passes his future opponent and former trainer.

Known as ‘The Predator’, Ngannou does not seem to acknowledge either of the two men and continues to walk past them as if there nothing was there.

Gane seemed upset by his former training partner and his actions; the two have always seemed to have shared respect for one another, but on this occasion, Ngannou decided to completely ignore his challenger.

Before this, there had not been any tension between Gane and Ngannou, but this could certainly light the fire between the two.

It's certainly got fans talking online, and it seems Ngannou's actions have split the fanbase.

It is known, however, that there is no love lost between Ngannou and Lopez. The Cameroonian has said in the past that he blames Lopez for some of his losses, whilst Lopez has said he often felt under-appreciated by the fighter.

Lopez trained ‘The Predator’ for five years in the MMA factory and he felt somewhat betrayed when Ngannou failed to credit him for helping him get into the UFC.

The incident on Saturday night will certainly have turned some more heads to this fight as Ngannou seems to have a big point to prove to his former training partner and coach.

Gane remains unbeaten after 10 professional fights, however, so will be a tricky customer for the world heavyweight champion.

The fight will take place at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

