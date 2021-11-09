Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a thrilling Fatal 5-way match on Monday Night Raw, it was Liv Morgan who emerged victorious.

Tensions were high as the five women entered the ring, all vying for their shot at challenging Becky Lynch for the red brand title.

Morgan overcame Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Carmella — who she pinned for the victory — in order to book her spot in the title match against Big Time Becks.

All five women had a point to prove and they were all perfectly capable of earning their match against Lynch.

After Morgan was declared the winner, she went straight over to the Raw women's champion for an intense stare-down on top of the announcers' table.

Since the match, Lynch has posted a photo of her holding the Raw title with the caption "Come get it", to which Morgan instantly responded: "On the way."

The exchange has pulled in thousands of likes and a huge number of replies.

A lot of WWE fans have been calling for Morgan to receive more airtime and get her chance at competing for a title. The former Riott Squad member is yet to win a wrestling championship and many believe now is her chance to get herself off the mark.

One Twitter user posted: "You are definitely on your way to becoming WWE Raw women's champion, I can feel it." While another has urged Morgan to "prove her wrong and take her title."

Others are excited to see the feud between Lynch and Morgan, which The Man hyped up herself in a recent episode of Raw.

"As The Man of the people, I know you don't want to see Bianca Belair anywhere near this title," the red brand champion said during a mic work segment last month. "There's a whole new crop of women here. You want to see me beat Rhea Ripley, you want to see me beat Liv Morgan."

To hype the fans up even more, Morgan left a message for Lynch after winning the Fatal 5-way match.

"Becky, last week I heard you say that you're watching and waiting for me to prove myself. Well I just beat four of the most incredible women we have here at WWE.

"So what I'm asking is, what more proof do you need, Becky? Because now, I'm coming to beat you."

