Barcelona entered a brave new era under their legendary former midfielder Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as head coach in November 2021.

The 43-year-old, who gained managerial experience with Al Sadd prior to completing an emotional return to Camp Nou, made an impressive start with his very first press conference.

Xavi was acutely aware of the size of the challenge facing him at Barça, but he was never going to turn down the opportunity to manage the club of his heart.

The World Cup winner took charge when Barcelona were sat ninth in La Liga. By the end of his first season, the Catalan club finished second in the table behind fierce rivals Real Madrid.

And on May 14th 2023, roughly 18 months after taking the reins, Xavi led Barça to their first La Liga title since 2019 in his first full season in charge.

What rules did Xavi put in place at Barcelona?

Xavi had only been in his new role for a couple of days when, according to Spanish outlet AS, he laid the law down with 10 rules that everyone at the club must adhere to at all times.

1. Players must arrive 90 minutes before training starts

Barcelona training sessions begin at 11am, as usual, but players are no longer be able to rock up in the changing room at 10am or later.

Xavi requested that all players arrive by 9:30am at the latest so that they can properly prepare for the session, have a quiet breakfast, and hold individual talks with the coaching staff if required.

2. Staff must arrive two hours before training starts

Xavi knows how important it is for him and his coaching staff to set the best possible example. As a result, they all arrive at the training ground at least two hours before the session starts.

This ensures that players have everything ready to start their session at 11am.

3. Players must eat at the club’s training ground

Because a correct diet can prevent injuries and improve physical preparations, Xavi now ensures that every member of the first team eats in the Ciutat Esportiva’s dining room.

Players are no longer able to decide where they eat and Barça’s nutritionists are in charge of overseeing what they’re all eating and drinking.

4. Fines have returned

Fines for minor, serious or very serious misdemeanours disappeared after Luis Enrique’s departure in 2017. The thinking was that footballers are professional enough to know how to behave.

However, Xavi saw how the Barcelona squad benefitted after Pep Guardiola introduced strict sanctions when he replaced Frank Rijkaard in 2008.

5. Fines will be doubled each time for the same misdemeanour

Players’ fines double each time they’re responsible for the same misdemeanour.

For example, if a player is late for a training session, he will initially pay a fine of €100. That will increase to €200 the second time, €400 the next, and so on.

AS said that some fines reached a whopping €6,000 during Enrique’s time in charge of the Catalan outfit.

6. Players must be home before midnight two days before a game

When Barcelona have a fixture, players must ensure that they’re at home 48 hours in advance.

This ensures that every member of the squad arrives to games in the best possible condition. It’s said to be one of Xavi’s non-negotiable requirements.

7. Players must give their all in training

Xavi demands 100 per cent effort from each and every player in training sessions. Those who fail to impress with their work ethic are benched or left out of the squad entirely. Players must compete just as hard in training as they do in matches.

8. Players’ off-field activities will be monitored

While it’s fine for Barcelona’s players to enjoy their free time, Xavi doesn’t want players making private trips that take several hours by plane during the season without his permission.

If players’ off-field activities start affecting their performances, they will find themselves supervised by the club’s coaching staff.

9. ‘Risky’ activities are no longer acceptable

Players are no longer able to participate in ‘risky’ activities, such as surfing or riding an electric bike. Those who ignore this rule are potentially in breach of their contracts and serious repercussions could follow.

10. A good image is essential

Players and coaching staff must set an example in public. They must be empathic with fans and comply with the rules of conduct at all times.