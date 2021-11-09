FIFA 22 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: How To Complete, Cards and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Base Icon Upgrade is now available in Ultimate Team, but what requirements are needed to get a guaranteed Icon in-game?

Icons have been a core part of FUT for the past few years, with several of football’s biggest megastars featuring as high-quality cards to obtain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Base Icon Upgrade SBCs and what is required to complete them.

Icons are extremely powerful cards to use in-game, due to their high overalls and ability to be matched with all leagues for at least yellow chemistry.

There are already some top names released in the game and EA will likely be adding more cards to the FUT system as the season rolls on.

FIFA 22 Base Icon Upgrade Requirements

Here are the requirements to get the Base Icon Upgrade in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

85-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 55

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 50

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 45

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

Min. Team Chemistry: 40

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

It is worth noting that this SBC is non-repeatable, meaning that players will only get one shot at getting an Icon via this method.

The actual Icon that players will receive in-game will vary, so you are not guaranteed the exact card you may be wanting, this isn’t an Icon Player Pick!

The actual cost of the ICON upgrade SBC is fairly steep, ranging at around 480,000-500,00 FUT Coins on Playstation, 505,000-520,000 on Xbox, and 519,000-525,000 on Origin PC.

There are also a few specific Icon SBC cards that are going to be added to the system in the next few months, with Jay-Jay Okocha and Miroslav Klose already available for players to get a hold of with a hefty amount of cards traded in for them.

