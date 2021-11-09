FIFA 22: How To Complete Jay-Jay Okocha Icon Base Card SBC
The Base Icon card for Nigerian footballing legend Jay-Jay Okocha has officially been released in FIFA 22, but how can you get the 85-rated right-midfielder?
Okocha is one of several Icon SBCs that have been added to the game in November 2021, with the well-rounded pacey and strong dribbling card certainly one that players will be hoping to grab.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Jay-Jay Okocha Base Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and the requirements for getting the card.
Icons are extremely powerful cards to use in-game, due to their high overalls and ability to be matched with all leagues for at least yellow chemistry.
Okocha will be able to get some great green chemistry with a card like Wilfred Ndidi, on top of the guaranteed yellow chemistry for any other player in-game, so he is definitely worth going for if you have the coinage or card fodder available.
FIFA 22 Base Icon Okocha Requirements
Here are the requirements to get the Base Icon Okocha in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
Born Legend
- Exactly 11 Rare players
- Exactly 11 Bronze players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Exactly 11 Rare players
- Exactly 11 Silver players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Top-Notch
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 82 Team Rating
- Minimum 80 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Artist
- Minimum 1 Bundesliga player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 83 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Paris Finesse
- Minimum 1 PSG player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Minimum 1 Premier League player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 85 Team Rating
- Minimum 65 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Rare Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 55 Team Chemistry
- 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack
