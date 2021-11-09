FIFA 22: How To Complete Jay-Jay Okocha Icon Base Card SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Base Icon card for Nigerian footballing legend Jay-Jay Okocha has officially been released in FIFA 22, but how can you get the 85-rated right-midfielder?

Okocha is one of several Icon SBCs that have been added to the game in November 2021, with the well-rounded pacey and strong dribbling card certainly one that players will be hoping to grab.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jay-Jay Okocha Base Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and the requirements for getting the card.

Icons are extremely powerful cards to use in-game, due to their high overalls and ability to be matched with all leagues for at least yellow chemistry.

Okocha will be able to get some great green chemistry with a card like Wilfred Ndidi, on top of the guaranteed yellow chemistry for any other player in-game, so he is definitely worth going for if you have the coinage or card fodder available.

FIFA 22 Base Icon Okocha Requirements

Here are the requirements to get the Base Icon Okocha in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Rare players

Exactly 11 Bronze players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Rare players

Exactly 11 Silver players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Top-Notch

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Artist

Minimum 1 Bundesliga player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Paris Finesse

Minimum 1 PSG player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Rare Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 55 Team Chemistry

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack

