FIFA 22: How to Complete Miroslav Klose Icon Card SBC
A new Icon card for German footballing legend Miroslav Klose has officially been released in FIFA 22, but how can you get the 89-rated striker?
Klose is one of several Icon SBCs that have been added to the game in November 2021, with the unbelievably strong attack-statted card certainly one that players will be hoping to grab.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Klose Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and the requirements for getting the card.
Icons are extremely powerful cards to use in-game, due to their high overalls and ability to be matched with all leagues for at least yellow chemistry.
Players will have the opportunity to slot Klose in a Bundesliga or German-based team as well to get some green chemistry links going for an extremely powerful attacking force alongside the likes of Leroy Sane, Toni Kroos or Marco Reus.
FIFA 22 Icon Klose Icon SBC Requirements
Here are the requirements to get the Icon Klose card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
Born Legend
- 11 Rare Players
- Exactly Bronze Players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- 11 Rare Players
- Exactly Silver Players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Die Roten
- Minimum one Bayern Munich player
- Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player
- Minimum 82 Team Rating
- Minimum 80 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Small Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Minimum one Bundesliga player
- Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player
- Minimum 83 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Minimum one Serie A player
- Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack
Salto-Klose
- Minimum one German player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
