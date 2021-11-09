FIFA 22: How to Complete Miroslav Klose Icon Card SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new Icon card for German footballing legend Miroslav Klose has officially been released in FIFA 22, but how can you get the 89-rated striker?

Klose is one of several Icon SBCs that have been added to the game in November 2021, with the unbelievably strong attack-statted card certainly one that players will be hoping to grab.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Klose Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and the requirements for getting the card.

Icons are extremely powerful cards to use in-game, due to their high overalls and ability to be matched with all leagues for at least yellow chemistry.

Players will have the opportunity to slot Klose in a Bundesliga or German-based team as well to get some green chemistry links going for an extremely powerful attacking force alongside the likes of Leroy Sane, Toni Kroos or Marco Reus.

FIFA 22 Icon Klose Icon SBC Requirements

Here are the requirements to get the Icon Klose card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Born Legend

11 Rare Players

Exactly Bronze Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

11 Rare Players

Exactly Silver Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Die Roten

Minimum one Bayern Munich player

Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Gold Players Pack

League Legend



Minimum one Bundesliga player

Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse



Minimum one Serie A player

Minimum one TOTW or FUT Champions player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Salto-Klose



Minimum one German player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

