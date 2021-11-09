Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant is preparing to alter its focus towards Episode 4 Act 1 and players are already beginning to get excited about what can be expected.

With the gaming community making the most of Episode 3 Act 3, which was released on Thursday 4th November 2021, Riot Games is already working on what could come next on their free-to-play action-packed hero shooter.

Players participate as heroes - that are designed in several countries and cultures around the world, assigned to either an attacking or defending side in teams of five combatants.

Unique abilities can be activated through kills, deaths or spike actions to get the better of the enemy during battles, with every player starting off with a “classic” pistol with weapons scattered across the map.

With new content on the horizon, information is limited at this stage and we will provide updates once more details are unveiled.

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 4 Act 1:

Release Date

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is currently scheduled to start on Tuesday 11th January 2022.

This date is tentative at this point and may well change.

Battle Pass

Information regarding the Battle Pass for Episode 4 Act 1 has not yet been revealed, however, we will update here when more information is available.

Leaks

According to recent leaks, Episode 4 Act 1 will be commencing on 11th January 2022, with Act 2 set to begin on March 1st 2022.

It was also leaked that Act 3 will be starting on April 26th 2022, but these dates are tentative and may be changed by Riot once the Acts are up and running dependent on development time.

Patch Notes

The Patch Notes for the latest Episode of Valorant are expected to be released closer to the time of the actual release.

Therefore, we expect that the official Patch Notes will be made available around Monday, 10th January 2022, or perhaps even the week before. We will update here once the official patch notes for Episode 4 Act 1 are made available!

