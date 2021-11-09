Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When thinking of players who are synonymous with certain clubs, Alessandro Del Piero is one of the first who comes to mind.

The former Italy international may not have spent his whole career with Juventus - he started his career with Padova before moving to Sydney FC and retiring with Delhi Dynamos - but 19 years with the Old Lady means he is written into the history of one European football's true giants.

Even when Juve were relegated to Serie B due to their role in the Calciopoli scandal and most of their star players departed, Del Piero stayed on as captain and fired the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking. His 290 goals in 750 games helped Juve win six Serie A titles and a Champions League trophy to boot.

Del Piero magic

The Turin-based outfit travelled to Spain having not beaten Real for 46 years, but that all changed thanks to a stunning performance from Del Piero as Juve prevailed 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash.



Applauded off by Maradona

Such was the level of his display, he received a standing ovation from the usually-hostile home crowd, with even the late, great Diego Maradona in attendance to applaud 'Pinturicchio' off the field when he was substituted late one.

Very few have impacted the game like the Argentinian, so Del Piero could hardly have asked for more symbolic praise for one of his defining games on the European stage.

With the 13th anniversary of that night in Madrid coming just four days ago, a video compilation of his best moments from the game has been doing the rounds, which you can see below.

