Forza Horizon 5: All Achievements Available

Forza Horizon 5 has now arrived on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, but what are the achievements available for the game?

The massively popular series has moved into an open-world environment, and players will have a ton of content to get through in Mexico.

Here’s everything you need to know about the full list of achievements in Forza Horizon 5.

There are 53 achievements to complete in Forza Horizon 5, as confirmed by Xbox Game Studios themselves.

The actual amount of content in the game looks absolutely immense and there’s a ton for players to get stuck into, even beyond the extensive list of achievements to add to your Gamerscore.

Forza Horizon 5 Achievements

Here is the full list of achievements in Forza Horizon 5:

Welcome to México: Arrive at Horizon Festival México (10 Gamerscore)

Race into Action: Complete any Horizon Race Event (10 Gamerscore)

Adaptable: Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event (10 Gamerscore)

Icebreaker: Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event (10 Gamerscore)

Mi Casa: Unlock the first Player House (10 Gamerscore)

First Love: Purchase your first car from the Autoshow (10 Gamerscore)

This Is The Way: Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure (20 Gamerscore)

Viva Horizon!: Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event (30 Gamerscore)

Putting on a Show: Win every Showcase Event (20 Gamerscore)

AWDyssey: Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost (10 Gamerscore)

Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer: Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost (10 Gamerscore)

Far from the Mudding Crowd: Build the Horizon Apex Outpost (10 Gamerscore)

Far from the Mudding Crowd: Build the Horizon Baja Outpost (10 Gamerscore)

Adrenaline Rush: Build the Horizon Rush Outpost (10 Gamerscore)

Hall of Famer: Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame (50 Gamerscore)

How to Race Friends and Influence People: Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story (10 Gamerscore)

Cover to Cover: Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story (20 Gamerscore)

Tourist Attraction: Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event (10 Gamerscore)

Show Me Your Moves!: Play any EventLab Event created by another player (10 Gamerscore)

Good Carma: Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation (10 Gamerscore)

Album Cover: Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo (10 Gamerscore)

Fit to Print: Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo (30 Gamerscore)

A Forza Edition to my Collection: Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin (10 Gamerscore)

Manufacturer Affinity: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus (10 Gamerscore)

You Could Say I'm a Fan: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars (30 Gamerscore)

An Item Of Extreme Value: Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem (10 Gamerscore)

No Stone Unturned: Complete your first Expedition (30 Gamerscore)

Chicken Dinner: Win your first game of The Eliminator (30 Gamerscore)

Jackpot: Fully complete a run of Super7 (20 Gamerscore)

Seasoned Veteran: Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season (50 Gamerscore)

Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course: Win 80 different Race Events in México (50 Gamerscore)

Unbeatable Triumph: Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars (30 Gamerscore)

Living Legend: Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México (50 Gamerscore)

I Have the High Ground: Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car (30 Gamerscore)

Unlimited Prowess! : Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade (20 Gamerscore)

Ride and Seek: Discover and drive every road in México (20 Gamerscore)

Min, Meet Max: Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series (20 Gamerscore)

Better Than New: Restore 14 Barn Finds in México (20 Gamerscore)

Complete Collection: Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México (30 Gamerscore)

Ford of the Wings: Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 (20 Gamerscore)

Mogul: Purchase all 7 Player Houses (30 Gamerscore)

Long Gone: Win the Goliath Race Event (20 Gamerscore )

Gotta Smash 'Em All: Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges (10 Gamerscore)

Cactus Makes Perfect: Smash 500 cacti during México's Wet Season (10 Gamerscore)

A Royal Affair: At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama (10 Gamerscore)

Dust in the Lens: Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm (10 Gamerscore)

Stunning Photography: Take a photo during a tropical storm (10 Gamerscore)

A Heart of Gold: Send another player a Gift Drop (10 Gamerscore)

Water Performance: Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes (20 Gamerscore)

You're the Champion: Win any Event in Horizon Open (10 Gamerscore)

Treasure Hunter: Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series (20 Gamerscore)

Front Runner: Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars (20 Gamerscore)

New Tune: Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon (10 Gamerscore)

