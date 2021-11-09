Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has revealed she has discussed issues around fixture congestion with Thomas Tuchel, head coach of the club’s men’s team.

Hayes was speaking to the media during the build-up to her side’s Champions League clash against Servette this evening.

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League last Saturday, and will play Manchester City on Sunday.

They then have the return fixture against Servette scheduled for November 18th, before a WSL tie against Birmingham City on November 21st.

Hayes revealed the Chelsea men’s team often had a similarly congested schedule to deal with, and that she had been discussing the issue with Tuchel.

"I had a conversation with Thomas the other day, and it’s the same as the men's game. You'll have 50 percent of the group recovering, 50 percent of the team preparing, when you only have one day in between.

"But that's what being a professional is. They can manage that, and when it's their time to train it 100 percent, they have to put that in, and also when it's time to recover individually.

"It’s just getting everything right for every player."

Hayes was then asked if she could disclose any of her conversation with Tuchel, but the 45-year-old responded by pretending to zip her lips closed.

Hayes and Tuchel have often been complimentary of each other since he joined Chelsea in January.

"I had a lovely encounter with Thomas Tuchel," Hayes said in May. "He's a fantastic guy, a really open-minded, progressive coach.

"He loves the team. He knows women's football. We had a chat about his time at PSG. We just exchanged conversation in and around Chelsea to be honest with you.

"I've been here a long time, so I welcomed him to the club. I'm really excited about him being here. He is top coach, and I'm sure there'll be plenty of interactions between us in his time.

"There's a reason why the men's team are performing like they are and if we can mirror that success side by side, how fantastic that would be."

The two coaches have enjoyed success with Chelsea and were both nominated for UEFA Coach of the Year Awards in August.

Hayes was nominated after helping her side win a fourth Women’s Super League title, retain the League Cup, and reach their first Women’s Champions League final, but lost out on the award to Barcelona’s Lluís Cortés.

Tuchel won UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year for orchestrating an incredible turnaround after replacing Frank Lampard in January, helping the Blues lift the Champions League trophy in May.

News Now - Sport News