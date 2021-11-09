Forza Horizon 5: Best Cars In Every Class

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 is a very popular racing game and we have compiled a list featuring the best cars you should be using in every class.

The Forza Horizon franchise has been hugely successful for well over a decade, and this latest game on the new generation consoles have massively evolved the racing game.

Not only will we see great graphics when we race, but there are also a lot of new great cars for players to give a go.

With so many cars to choose from, we hope to make your Forza Horizon 5 experience a bit easier by compiling this list of our favourite cards to use in each class.

Forza Horizon 5 Best Cars in Each Class

Best Two Street Cars:

BAC Mono (S1 900)

McLaren F1 GT (S1 866)

These two cars are fast, and more importantly for street cars, they have good suspension. Be sure to try them out. Our personal favourite is the McLaren F1 GT.

Best Road Cars:

BMW X5 M Forza Edition (S2 998)

Ferrari 599XX EVO (S2 952)

These two aren’t the fastest cars in this class, but they are great road vehicles and there all round stats mean that they trump the one or two cars faster in this category.

Best Cross Country Cars:

Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS (S1 808)

Jeep Trailcat (A 744)

Cross Country cars need to have everything, and these two cars have that in abundance. Their speed, braking and acceleration are ideal for races which change landscape.

Best Drag Cars:

Bugatti Divo (S2 958)

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (S2 936)

These two cars have great speed, but also have great handling and are perfect for drag races in the game.

Best Dirt Cars:

Hoonigan Gymkhana Escort Cosworth (S1 862)

Lola Sunoco T70 (S1 818)

Dirt cars need to have good acceleration and be able to keep this speed when moving to offroad. These two cars are definitely the best in this category.

Be sure to try out all the cars in this game, but these cars in this list should be the ones you use the most as they definitely are some of the best to use at this current time.

Of course, more cars will come out as the game continues, so this list could change in the future. Keep an eye out for updates.

