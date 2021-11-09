Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Four years have passed since Anthony Joshua, former WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO champion, tweeted two-time and current WBC and Ring Magazine champion Tyson Fury, telling him to 'get fit you fat f***.'

At the time of this tweet in 2017, former champion Joshua had recently knocked out Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world. Meanwhile, Fury was battling his demons fighting mental health issues and his weight topped out at 28 stone; about nine stone over his fight weight.

The tweet refuelled Fury’s fire to get back into the ring and to compete with the world’s best again, and that's exactly what happened.

The Gypsy King made his comeback in 2018 with new coach and trainer Ben Davison. For his return fight, his first since he beat Klitschko in Dusseldorf, he weighed in at 19 stone 10 pounds, an impressive weight considering he was 28 stone nine months before.

After Fury defeated Sefer Seferi after his corner retired the fighter, Fury then went on to fight Francesco Pianeta; he won that fight in impressive style winning on points.

After that impressive display, Fury’s first proper test since returning to the ring was to come against the undefeated knockout fighter Deontay Wilder, who at the time had 41 wins by knockout from 43 professional fights.

The fight ended in a controversial draw, with most boxing fans feeling that the Brit done enough to be crowned the victor. He was, however, knocked down in brutal fashion in the final round, which could've swayed the judges' decision.

Since then, the duo have had two more fights which has concluded a dramatic trilogy of fights taking place in Wilder’s home country of America. In the second fight, Fury knocked out his opponent in the seventh round, becoming a world champion once again in the process.

In the third fight, earlier this year, Fury once again stopped Wilder, this time later on in the 11th round, sending the Bronze Bomber crashing to the canvas.

Since that tweet, Joshua himself has had a rollercoaster of results in the ring and has since lost twice and no longer holds any belts.

After he defeated Klitschko, he successfully defended his belts against Carlos Takam via knockout. Then he moved onto Joseph Parker, who he defeated via points by unanimous decision. Then, moving onto Alexander Povetkin, AJ brushed the Russian aside with a TKO in mid-2019.

Things then went a bit wrong for Joshua when he came up against Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, who won in the seventh round via TKO in what was a shock as the Mexican came in as a 25-1 underdog. Following that defeat, the two met again in Saudi Arabia, with Joshua getting his revenge with a masterful display.

This September, however, Joshua got into the ring with Ukrainian fighter Oleksander Usyk, and it's safe to say things went very wrong. The Brit was schooled by his opponent, suffering his second defeat in his professional career.

What's Next for Joshua & Fury?

Fury is rumoured to be fighting rival Brit Dillian Whyte with the fight being planned for March next year.

Joshua, however, is planning on a much-win rematch with Usyk to reclaim his titles.

The Ukrainian is keen on having the rematch on home turf back in Ukraine, which would take place in March or April next year.

