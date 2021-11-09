Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City were totally dominant in their 2-0 victory over neighbours Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed 68 per cent possession at Old Trafford and restricted their opponents to just a single shot on target.

United actually had more shots on target against their own goalkeeper, David de Gea, than against Ederson.

Man Utd famously suffered a 6-1 defeat against City under Sir Alex Ferguson in October 2011, but Saturday’s 2-0 defeat was arguably just as humiliating for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who looked bereft of ideas and belief for most of the 90 minutes, spent large portions of the match camped back inside their own half.

Every time the ball appeared near the halfway line, a City player would regain possession and another attack from the visitors would begin.

City took the lead in the seventh minute through an Eric Bailly own goal. They went 2-0 up shortly before half-time following some calamitous defending involving Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and David de Gea.

Joao Cancelo’s floated pass to the back post wasn’t dealt with and the impressive Bernardo Silva was on hand to somehow stick the ball past De Gea.

While most of the analysis focused on United’s dismal defending, let’s take nothing away from City’s build-up play.

Man City have uploaded footage of the goal which shows how every member of the team touched the ball during the 26-pass move.

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus were *all* involved. Remarkable.

Video: City's second goal vs Man Utd

Watch the video here:

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from Twitter:

The gulf in class between the two Manchester rivals is enormous right now, and many United fans are convinced that it’s time for Solskjaer to leave the club.

However, as things stand, Solskjaer is still expected to be in charge of United for the match against Watford on November 20.

Man Utd to stick with Ole? (Football Terrace)

