Aston Villa next manager: Villans would pull off 'coup' by landing boss with 73% win rate

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa would pull off a major coup by luring Erik ten Hag to Villa Park, according to Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The current Ajax boss was suggested as a candidate for the job by former Crystal Palace owner turned talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

Dean Smith's three-year spell at the Midlands club was brought to an abrupt end on Sunday following a Friday night defeat to Southampton.

Aston Villa now have the international break to determine who will replace the 50-year-old in their dugout and a number of names have already been linked with the post.

The Telegraph have mooted Ralph Hasenhuttl and Steven Gerrard as potential candidates, as well as the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre.

TalkSPORT pundit Jordan, however, has questioned the Liverpool legend's credentials for the role, before claiming Aston Villa should be looking more ambitiously at someone like ten Hag.

Enter Giveaway

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Jordan said on talkSPORT: "If the owners are suggesting that currently with a rebuild to some extent after losing your best player – and I am never one to advocate one player makes a team – if they are now saying their ambitions are to be a top side then they should be looking vertically.

"And a vertical manager is someone like ten Hag because if Tottenham can get Antonio Conte why can’t Villa get someone like that?"

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Luke Hatfield said about Erik ten Hag?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield described ten Hag as a 'coup' for Villa, but expressed doubts over whether they'd be able to lure him to Villa Park.

The Express and Star journalist said: "He's someone who's really highly coveted and I think some people see him as the next Manchester United boss. But if Villa could go out and get him, what a coup that would be.

"Is he going to give up European football now for potential European football in a year or two's time if things go to plan? I'm not too sure."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Aston Villa won? 8 9 7 6

What is Erik ten Hag's career record?

Ten Hag is best known from his time at Ajax, where he has helped the Dutch side to two Eredivisie titles, as well as unexpectedly reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19. His win rate at Ajax stands at 73%.

However, Ten Hag's pedigree isn't exclusively tied to the Amsterdam club. He also worked under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich as the manager of their second team, and won the Eredivisie's manager of the year award whilst in charge of Utrecht.

News Now - Sport News